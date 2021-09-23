Seven Harvard Affiliates Named Researchers at Howard Hughes Medical Institute – Harvard Gazette





Harvard’s seven affiliates are one of 33 scientists from across the United States appointed as investigators by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. Harvard researchers selected from more than 800 applicants Emily Balskus, Associate Professor of Chemistry and Chemical Biology, Department of Chemistry, Morris Khan. Flaminia Catteluccia, Associate Professor of Immunology and Infectious Diseases, Harvard Medical School. Cassandra G. Ecstaber, Professor of Biological Evolutionary Biology and Molecular Cell Biology, Department of Biological Evolutionary Biology. Chenghua District, Associate Professor of Neurobiology at HMS. Sanha, Professor Oscar M. Schloss, Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, Department of Pediatrics, HMS and Boston Children’s Hospital. Cigar Caddock, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, HMS and Dana Farber Cancer Institute.When Shingo Kajimura, HMS and Associate Professor of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. “HHMI is committed to giving talented biomedical scientists the time, resources, and freedom they need to explore unknown scientific territories,” said Institute Director Erin O’Shay. Stated. By hiring scientists as researchers rather than granting research grants, she said the institute is guided by the principle of “people, not projects.” Each new researcher will receive about $ 9 million over seven years. This can be updated until a successful scientific review. David Clapham, Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of HHMI, said: “This can lead to scientific progress that benefits humanity.” Balskus will use this award to focus on breaking down the various tasks that microbes perform in the gut and developing new strategies that utilize microbes to improve human health. “These funds allow my group and I to be creative and tackle challenging and important issues that need to cross discipline boundaries,” says Balskus. “We are particularly pleased that these funds will support a diverse range of talented young scientists from different research backgrounds and help them develop their own visions as young researchers.” Investigating the ancient origins of germ cells, Ecstaber wants to understand germ cell evolution at as many levels as possible, from individual molecules and genes to ecological interactions between organisms. “Like Tolkien’s Middle-earth” One Ring, “germlines integrate and guide all other cells in the body and subsequent germlines, and ultimately the future of the species. “She said. “My research program is dedicated to understanding the basics of germline evolution, but these factors are also highly relevant to infertility and other human reproductive pathologies.” Catteruccia seeks new ways to control the spread of malaria, and Gu studies how the blood-brain barrier is formed and functions. Hur is working on finding new ways to keep the body’s immune system at target. Kadoch wants to better understand the mechanisms that underpin the diverse families of protein assemblies that govern the architecture of the genome. This study may lead to new therapies that target specific mutations that cause a variety of cancers. Kajimura’s goal is to generate a molecular blueprint that shows how bad fat is transformed into good fat, and how such a process goes wrong with illness. HHMI is the largest private biomedical research institute. Thirty-two current or former HHMI scientists have won the Nobel Prize. The Daily Gazette Sign up for our daily email to get the latest Harvard news.

