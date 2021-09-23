Richmond Event Raises Over $ 40,000 For Alzheimer’s Association





Richmond, Indiana — Nearly 170 people helped raise more than $ 40,000 during a walk to end Alzheimer’s disease in Richmond. The face-to-face event took place on September 18th at Glenn Miller Park’s golf course and included a Promise Garden Ceremony. According to the news release, other people participated by watching online or walking around the neighborhood. Raising $ 40,891 has benefited the Alzheimer’s Disease Association’s care, support, and research programs. Kyle Daburn, manager of Richmond Walk, said: “Face-to-face events have looked different than in the last few years, but it’s especially true that so many participants reunited, even with social distance and other COVID precautions. I heard that after a difficult year, it makes a lot of sense to them. “ Honor student:Richmond Fire Department Gives Duo a Medal of Courage for Post-Accident Action crime:Richmond’s Women sentenced to 12 years in prison for seducing a man into a robbery with a muzzle Richmond:Volunteers will help clean Glenn Miller Park for four days starting Friday. More than 6 million Americans, including more than 110,000 in Indiana, suffer from Alzheimer’s disease, the leading cause of death in the United States. An additional 11 million people, including 215,000 in Indiana, work as caregivers for people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Caregivers can receive information online and enroll in community-based face-to-face and virtual programs. alz.org/Indiana/programs Or call 800-272-3900. ► ►Get information and support local journalism: Subscribe now using the link at the top of this page. Natalie Sutton, Executive Secretary of the Greater Indiana Branch of the Alzheimer’s Association, said: “We are here to assist Fusher and his family living with the illness at every stage, from providing education on signs and symptoms to information on late-stage care. All the dollars collected are those. Helps make the program available for free. “ Richmond’s fundraising campaign continues until the end of the year and is open to anyone wishing to donate to a local event. act.alz.org/Richmond..

