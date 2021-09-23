Another 15 Utahns Die in COVID-19 in the Last Day





The Utah Department of Health has added 19 deaths — four died before September 1. (Francisco Jorces | Salt Lake Tribune) Dr. Diangiles said a handful of syringes filled with Modana vaccine given to people on Thursday, March 18, 2021 as Utah Film Studio rents space to the Summit County Health Department. Take. Drive-through COVID-19 as a vaccination station.

Editor’s Note: The Salt Lake Tribune offers free access to important articles about the coronavirus.Apply Top Story Newsletter, Will be sent to your inbox every morning. To support such journalism Donate Or become Subscriber.. In the past day, an additional 15 Utahns have died of COVID-19, with approximately 1,600 new confirmed cases of coronavirus. The Utah Department of Health has also added four deaths before September 1 to the state’s total, now at 2,860. Over the past day, 1,598 Utahn have been COVID-19 positive. The Utah Department of Health has announced that school-aged children make up 23% of these cases, for a total of 371 children. There were 147 cases in children aged 5 to 10 years. 76 cases of children aged 11 to 13 years. 148 cases in children aged 14 to 18 years. The 7-day rolling average of positive tests is 1,401 per day. In the last four weeks, unvaccinated Utahns were 5.2 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than vaccinated people, according to a state health department analysis. Unvaccinated people were 7.1 times more likely to be hospitalized and 6.5 times more likely to test positive for coronavirus. The other day, another 3,734 states of Utah were fully vaccinated, bringing the total to 1,666,808. That’s 51% of Utah’s total population. Vaccine dose given in the last day / total dose given • 5,826 / 3,411,342. Fully vaccinated Utahns • 1,666,808 Cases reported in the last day • 1,598. Deaths reported in the last day • 19. Tests reported in the last day • 11,908 People were tested for the first time. A total of 20,466 people were tested. Hospitalizations reported in the last day • 562. That’s one more than the one reported on Wednesday. Of the patients currently hospitalized, 223 are in the intensive care unit and 4 are in the intensive care unit. Less than reported on Wednesday. Percentage of positive tests • In a state-specific way, the percentage for the past day is 13.4%. This is slightly lower than the 7-day average of 13.6%. The state’s new method counts all test results, including repeated tests for the same individual. The rate reported on Thursday was 7.8%, lower than the 7-day average of 9.9%. [Read more: Utah is changing how it measures the rate of positive COVID-19 tests. Here’s what that means.] Total up to now • 499,026 cases; 2,860 deaths. 21,676 hospitalizations; 3,394,580 tested. According to the State Department of Health, there were 15,879 “breakthrough” cases of COVID-19 in Utah. These are people who become infected with the virus more than two weeks after being completely vaccinated. This is 0.95% of fully vaccinated people. Of that number, 827 required hospitalization — 0.05% of those who were fully vaccinated. And there were 106 deaths — 0.0064% of fully vaccinated people. — This story is developing and will be updated.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sltrib.com/news/2021/09/23/more-utahns-die-covid/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos