School-related COVID-19 outbreaks triple in Minnesota





Coronavirus infections associated with Pre-kindergarten students and staff continued to increase after the fall resumption of classes. 820 cases were reported in the week leading up to September 11, and 859 pre-infections were reported in the week ending September 18. A Thursday update from the Minnesota Department of Health also listed at least 95 kindergarten-to-high schools where more than five coronavirus infections occurred in COVID-19 in two weeks. The list of school outbreaks has more than tripled from the 27 reported last week, including Edison High School in Minneapolis, which has moved to distance learning due to an increase in infections this week. While face-to-face lessons are expected to resume, school leaders considering mask requirements, quarantine, or distance learning options to combat the pandemic are putting additional pressure on the rise in outbreaks. .. The number of school-related coronavirus infections in the last two weeks is almost double the total reported in the same week last September. Some schools on the state list may have had previously reduced outbreaks and have not continued to be infected with the coronavirus, but will only be removed if no new infections have been reported for 28 days. .. Outbreaks include students and staff infected while in school buildings, who may have been exposed to the virus elsewhere in the community. Although the odds of severe COVID-19 are much lower in children, health officials are concerned about the risk of students and their ability to carry the coronavirus and infect older people in higher-risk areas. Minnesota is in the fourth wave of the pandemic, causing 8,049 COVID-19 deaths and 694,320 known infections, including 24 deaths and 2,434 infections reported Thursday. Daily deaths include 22 deaths in September or August, as well as COVID-19 deaths in December and January, which were later confirmed to be pandemic-related. Including, it is one of the highest in the month. All 24 elderly people who supported 87% of all COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota were involved, with the exception of one living in Nicollet County between the ages of 45 and 49. The number of COVID-19 patients admitted to Minnesota dropped slightly to 777 on Wednesday, more than the total seen during the third pandemic wave this spring. Earlier this week, the child Minnesota reported 10 patients admitted with COVID-19 between the Minneapolis and St. Paul campuses. Health officials encourage continued COVID-19 vaccination, especially in the younger age group, with state data showing 53% of eligible individuals aged 12 to 15 years and 59% of eligible individuals aged 16 to 17 years. The initial dose rate is shown. 72% of Minnesota’s eligible population has received at least the first COVID-19 vaccine. Thursday’s outbreak list also included elementary and high schools where students were not vaccinated. The list of high schools that occurred includes Brain, Chanhassen, Brainerd, Farmington, Albert Lee, Champlin Park, Maple Grove, Robbinsdale Cooper, Rogers, Wayzata, Cambridge-Isanti, Austin, Nicolet, Roseville, White Bear Lake. Includes, Jordan, Shakopee. Owatonna, Stillwater, Monticello. Coronavirus infections are increasing on university campuses and other higher education institutions, but not so rapidly. The state on Thursday reported that 142 student and staff-related infectious diseases had spread to 46 higher education institutions during the week leading up to September 11. Jeremy Olson • 612-673-7744

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.startribune.com/school-linked-covid-19-outbreaks-triple-in-minnesota/600100064/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos