Former Tempe police detective dies of West Nile virus | Arizona News





Tempe, Arizona (3TV / CBS 5)- A former Tempe police detective who was admitted to the hospital about two weeks ago due to the West Nile virus died. Brianna Whitney spoke with Nathan Leyberg’s wife on Monday. She said Leiberg had been in a medically-induced coma since the doctor admitted him. Sgt. The Tempe Police Department’s Danmasters posted on Facebook about Leiberg’s death Thursday morning. NS Tempe police continued their own postIncludes a link to Ryberg family GoFundMe account Set by the master According to the Masters, Ryberg and his wife Lori raised 30 children, seven of whom were adopted. After working for the Tempe police for 31 years, Leyberg retired six months ago. “Nathan and Lori are all good things in the world,” the Masters wrote on the GoFundMe page. Lori Ryberg told the Arizona family that one of the 13 Ryberg children was afraid of being infected with the West Nile virus, which spreads from mosquito bites. Shortly before Leiberg landed at the hospital, The Chandler family shared a warning about the West Nile virus.. John Warren died a few weeks after an infected mosquito bit him. Just yesterday, the Mayo Clinic said it was seeing a more neuroinvasive case of West Nile. This is the worst form of infection, causing swelling of the brain (encephalitis) or tissue around the brain (meningitis). “Symptoms of neurological disorders include headache, high fever, stiff neck, disorientation, coma, tremor, seizures, and paralysis,” he explains. Maricopa County Public Health Service West Nile Virus Web Page.. “Recovery from a severe illness can take weeks or months, and some of the neurological problems can be permanent.” As of yesterday, the Arizona Department of Health confirmed 88 cases of West Nile virus and 5 deaths. Officials said there were seven and two last year, respectively. Dr. Thomas Gris of the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix said, “It rained this summer, causing a large number of mosquitoes. In that case, the West Nile virus infection is more likely to increase.” .. The most common carrier is the Culex species, which is generally the most active from evening to early morning. Any standing water can be a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes. According to the Maricopa County Public Health Service, symptoms tend to appear 2 to 6 days after being bitten. These symptoms include fever, headache, body pain, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, and rash. Officials say that one in five people will develop symptoms. Most people recover, but it’s a long way to go, with fatigue and weakness lasting weeks and even months. According to the Marikopa County Health Department, people over the age of 60, people with conditions such as cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease, and organ transplants are at the highest risk of serious illness. West Nile fever first occurred in the United States in 1999. The Maricopa County Public Health Service said the first outbreak was in 2004. Other articles about West Nile virus azfamily.com







