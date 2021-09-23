President says Panama is approaching herd immunity against COVID-19





A Panama healthcare worker will receive a second shot of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Santo Thomas Hospital in Panama City, Panama, on February 17, 2021.Reuters / Eric Marciscano

Panama City, September 23 (Reuters)-Panama says it will take weeks to achieve herd immunity to COVID-19 after vaccination of more than half of the 4.2 million population, President Laurentino Cortiso Said at the UN General Assembly on Thursday. Panama acted “foresight” and managed to secure sufficient vaccines despite global supply challenges, Cortiso said at a rally in New York. “Thanks to this, we only take a few weeks to reach herd immunity,” Cortiso said, adding that “global immunity” should be a common goal. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient majority of the population is immune to the pathogen, either by vaccination or by a previous infection, and has blocked the spread of the virus. Health experts say that about 70% to 80% of the population must be immunized to reach the level of herd immunity, but that number can vary. Panama has been vaccinated with 7.2 million doses of vaccine from Pfizer so far. (PFE.N) And Astra Zeneca Plc (AZN.L).. According to Ministry of Health data, it managed 5.3 million of those shots. Panama reported 465,147 COVID-19 cases and 7,183 associated deaths. Some health professionals have questioned the goal of reaching herd immunity, given the ability of the coronavirus to rapidly mutate into new, highly contagious variants. Health Minister Luis Sucre attributed Panama’s control over the pandemic to a sustained reduction in daily infectious diseases that allowed the economy to gradually resume. Reported by Eli Moreno, written by Cassandra Garrison. Edited by Bill Berkrot Our criteria: Thomson Reuters trusts the principles.

