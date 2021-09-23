What Doctors Want Women to Know About Cannabis and Menopause

When it comes to that Around menopause When menopauseMany people experience symptoms that sometimes make them feel uncomfortable and even quite disastrous.More and more people are finding new ways to deal with: hot flashes, sleep disorders, mood changes, and marijuana. Vaginal dryness and pain.. While it feels more comfortable to help with cannabis, few studies have shown if it works or how to use it.

“There’s really a lack of research we’re doing on using cannabis to help with menopausal symptoms, whether it’s marijuana or CBD,” says book author Dr. Jennifer Lincoln. Question … Don’t feel embarrassed to ask, “he said today. “Really, we need to do more research on cannabis and CBD.”

“It really binds our hands and makes research very difficult,” she said, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration considers cannabis to be one of its schedule drugs (that is, it’s not approved for medical use). Said.There are FDA-approved treatments such as: Hormone replacement therapy, It works well for many symptoms.

“Historically, women’s health, those that affect women’s health tend to be under-researched and underfunded, but good treatments to deal with the symptoms of menopause. We know that there is. “They are well studied. We know the dosage and prescription.”

Still, many may feel that their symptoms are simply part of aging and do not seek their help. Or they may try to discuss it, but it feels like they have been fired. It may contribute to those who are trying to help cannabis.

Related

Why menopausal people are looking at cannabis

NS Research from 2020 We found that nearly 27% of menopausal people use marijuana to relieve their symptoms. Another 10% said they would like to use marijuana to treat their symptoms, but only 19% used conventional treatments.

“People who are experiencing menopause are still thinking,’Well, I don’t know where to go elsewhere,’ so they try (cannabis),” Lincoln explained. “I feel them because they feel like no one is listening to them.”

Dr. Lauren Strycher, Medical Director of the Northwestern Medical Center for Sexual Medicine and Menopause, has written a series of books on the symptoms of menopause. In her latest “Hot Flash Hell,” she describes in one chapter how to use marijuana as a treatment for hot flashes.

“What we know is that there are many women who are using cannabis to relieve menopausal symptoms, and they really have no direction,” Streicher said today. .. “Many studies have not been done.”

She saw what experts knew about cannabis and applied it how she wanted to use it for menopause.

“All the information I provide is based on the science behind cannabis, as opposed to the study that provided cannabis to half of 1,000 hot flash menopausal women,” she said. Told. “We don’t have those studies.”

Streicher has also begun investigating people to understand what symptoms cause them to take cannabis. Early results provide insight into which signs encourage the use of cannabis, while she is still collecting data.

“Two things people use cannabis are hot flashes and sleep. Of course, they go together,” she said. “Most of the time, it’s hot flashes that women wake up at night.”

She also said she wants to understand if a doctor, pharmacist, or clinic employee can tell you how to take it and the types of products you might use.

“When I said,’Who told you what to take?’ More than 50% said,’Nobody. I was trying to figure it out myself,'” she said. rice field. “There is a problem there.”

For example, people sometimes take food, which can take hours to work. If the effect doesn’t feel fast enough, you may pop a few more. That may mean that they are taking too high a dose. In other cases, they don’t get enough because they don’t understand how their body processes cannabis.

“No one has instructed them to metabolize it much more slowly. It’s not just what they should take, but how they take it, and how much they take. Will affect, “she said. “That’s the direction I was trying to do the best I could say in my chapter,’If you’re going to do this, I don’t want you to get in trouble.'”

Talk to your doctor first

Both experts agree that if people are taking cannabis for any reason, they should consult their doctor. It can interact with certain medications, for example, affecting the amount of anesthesia that may be needed.

“Tell me,” Lincoln said. “We are here to help you, and we do not judge you when you tell us that you are using this or it. Like any other supplement. It’s very important to know what you are doing. “

She adds that there is one menopausal symptom that people should always consult a doctor rather than trying to treat themselves.

“Any bleeding After you formally experience menopause, you are at high risk for uterine cancer, so we need to know, “Lincoln said. “It doesn’t mean that. I don’t want to scare you to get treatment. But we need to check you out.”

Streicher wants more people to talk about menopause and understand what menopause is and what treatments are available.

“Their doctors don’t bring it out. They don’t bring it out. And when they raise it, women often have doctors who aren’t specialists,” she said. .. “You never end up with menopause. You enter menopause and you are in menopause until you die.”