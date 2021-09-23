MU Healthcare Doctors Say Influenza Vaccination Can Help Healthcare Professionals, Hospital Capabilities | Central Missouri News





Colombia-MU Healthcare is hosting a flu shot clinic over the next two weeks, and infectious disease doctors say it’s safe to get a flu shot and a COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Christelle Ilboudo, a pediatric infectious disease expert at MU HealthCare, explained that the flu vaccine can be safely given at any dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. “Both vaccines can be given on the same day, but some flu vaccines are highly responsive, so it is advisable to give different vaccines. [arm] “We recommend getting all the vaccines you need, when you need them,” Dr. Ilboud said. Influenza vaccination clinic FDA approval Pfizer Booster COVID-19 shots for people over 65 years old. Tom Prater is eligible for Modana Booster Shot after approval. “We have to wait a little longer for the Moderna booster, but we’ll get it as soon as it’s available,” Prater said. “Which shot of the flu shot or Moderna is available first, it’s what I take and take the other shot a few weeks later.” Missouri Health and Senior Services Department Report With a three-day data delay, 1,762 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Dr. Ilboudo explained how getting a flu shot can help current healthcare professionals and hospitalization. “I want people to get the flu vaccine because I have to think about hospitalization and hospital capacity,” said Dr. Ilboudo. “If you are vaccinated against the flu, the community will help prevent our hospital from reaching capacity for COVID-19 hospitalization.” Platers are ready to get flu shots and COVID-19 booster shots once they are fully available. success! Email was sent to With a link to confirm the sign-up of the list. error! An error occurred while processing the request. “It’s right to get a flu shot,” Prater said. “I don’t want to risk spreading the virus to other living humans, and because I’m a school teacher, I don’t want to risk spreading the disease to unvaccinated students.” No appointment is required at the MU Healthcare Influenza Vaccination Clinic. People can take shots while driving in the parking lot, which Dr. Ilboud says is easier for the family. “I have a family of five and it’s easier to get them all in one place in the car than to see multiple doctors,” said Dr. Ilboudo. “It’s very convenient, especially for families.” In Missouri, 47.2% of the population is fully vaccinated.State health director wants to focus Vaccine education And messaging to increase that number up to 80%. Doctors want people to be vaccinated against the flu every year, despite the hesitation of the COVID-19 vaccine. “There is some correlation between people who are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu vaccine,” said Dr. Ilboudo. “For both the COVID-19 and flu vaccines, there are comprehensive themes:” I don’t need it, “” I’m not at risk, “and” I don’t trust it. ” ” Upcoming clinics will be held at South Providence Medical Park on September 25th and 26th, and October 2nd and 3rd from 7am to 6pm. The drive-through clinic will only offer this year’s flu shots. If you are vaccinated against the flu, you will be asked to wear loose clothing and short sleeves. The COVID-19 vaccine is not offered at the Drive-Through Influenza Vaccination Clinic, but can be booked with MU Healthcare. here..

