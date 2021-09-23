Pfizer boosters are allowed for people over the age of 65 or at high risk of COVIDExBulletin

The Food and Drug Administration has given Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Booster OK for people over the age of 65 or at high risk for serious illness. People whose work puts them at risk are also eligible.

Rachel Martin, Host:

Some of us are trying to get another shot. The Food and Drug Administration has approved a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine for people over the age of 65 and other groups of people at high risk. This decision is made after an FDA advisor rejects the idea of ​​a COVID booster for everyone over the age of 16.

Allison Aubrey of NPR talks with us about it. Hello, Alison.

Allison Aubrey, Byline: Good morning, Rachel.

Martin: All right. Can you give us any other details about who is eligible for this?

Aubrey: Of course. The authorization is intended for all persons over the age of 18 who are at high risk of severe COVID due to underlying illness. Also, people who increase the risk of their work being exposed. They are first responders, healthcare professionals, and teachers, day care staff, and grocery workers.

Martin: And when will this happen? When can people get it?

Aubrey: As you know, many hospitals and pharmacies anticipate this and are ready. Remember that people with weakened immunity are already eligible for boosters. And the vaccination site is still in operation, giving people the first and second doses. That is, the infrastructure is there. People are eligible for boosters 6 months after the second dose. Currently, the CDC Advisory Board will meet later today to consider specific recommendations. Also, if the CDC approves, the rollout can be very quick.

Martin: All right. Therefore, this booster is only for those who have been vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine …

Aubrey: Yes.

Martin: … is that so? But what about those who shot either Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, including me?

Aubrey: That’s right. Therefore, approval is for Pfizer boosters. And this is true for people who are completely vaccinated with the same vaccine. Therefore, people who have been vaccinated with other vaccines may have to wait until the FDA confirms the data. Currently, Moderna has an application for boosters. J & J will also pursue boosters. And now there is a lot of talk about whether it’s okay to mix vaccines. And there are studies currently underway to determine the efficacy and safety of exchanging vaccines. However, there is no data yet. Currently, some CDC advisors say that only one booster is allowed, which can be confusing.

Molly Howell oversees immunization in North Dakota. She says it’s obviously difficult because many facilities have people who get Pfizer. Some people get Moderna. Wouldn’t it be easier if they were interchangeable?

MOLLY HOWELL: If one brand is not available, you can use the opposite brand. I find it very helpful, especially when talking about vaccinations in long-term care facilities.

Aubrey: So I could hear more about this issue from today’s panel.

Martin: But that’s-this has consequences, right? The overall reason for booster conversations is to protect people’s immunity, which can weaken after months. Now, please explain again. Would you like to open a booster for everyone?

Aubrey: As you know, there are several reasons. Last week, FDA advisors concluded that there was not enough data to determine that profits outweighed everyone’s risk. That is, some people point out the risk of myocarditis and heart inflammation, which is usually a rare side effect among young men. Some CDC panel members yesterday say that the goal of vaccination is to prevent hospitalization and death, not to try to prevent all mild infections. So if young people are still very well protected from serious illness, does anyone really need a booster? That was a conversation. Now, the advisor has addressed these questions. But as more data emerges, it-they-new data may justify all boosters. And the guidance is subject to change. In short, it’s a very dynamic or fluid situation.

Martin: I see. Allison Aubrey of NPR. Thank you. Thank you very much.

Aubrey: All right. Thank you, Rachel.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. all rights reserved.Visit our website terms of service When Authority page of www.npr.org For more information.

NPR transcript Verb8tm, Inc., NPR Contractor, created using a proprietary transfer process developed by NPR. This text may not be in final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR programming is audio recording.