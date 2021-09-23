On Saturday, September 25th, the Alzheimer’s Disease Association will walk to end Alzheimer’s disease at Camdenton City Park.





The Alzheimer’s Association invites residents of the Lake Area to participate in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease by attending the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on Saturday, September 25, at Camdenton City Park. increase. Registration begins at 9am, the opening ceremony begins at 9:30 am, followed by a walk. Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s Disease is the world’s largest fundraiser for the care, support and research of Alzheimer’s disease. This exciting event requires participants of all ages and abilities to participate in the fight against illness. The funds raised at the walk will be returned to the community by funding local support groups, care counseling and education classes, and will also be used to study treatments for the disease. This year, members of Arbor at Northridge Place Assisted Living in Lebanon are doing something different to raise awareness of the walk. On the eve of the walk, they take a walk from Lebanon to end the location of Lake Alzheimer’s in Camdenton City Park. In total, this overnight walk will be about 30 miles. They are planning a walk route, starting around 8 pm the night before and arriving just in time for the opening ceremony of the walk. The director of nursing will take the lead, and other members will join him, followed by a shuttle to provide water, food, and safety. “As a nurse, geriatrics is my heart. I have succeeded in finding new ways to enrich the lives of my friends with Alzheimer’s disease and make their days vibrant and exciting. ” “I want to raise awareness. I want everyone to have fun, but I want them to take this illness seriously to find a cure. If walking helps to achieve that, I Walks more and more every year to support the cause and help me do what I can. “ Plans are underway to host a lake area walk directly, but the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remains a top priority. Lake Area Walk implements safety protocols that include physical distance, masks (if needed), contactless registration, hand disinfection stations, and more. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local guidelines are adhered to to ensure that walk events are safe for participants. You will be offered the option to join online and in your local neighborhood. Over 6 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease. This is the leading cause of death in the United States. In addition, more than 11 million family and friends provide care for people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. In Missouri alone, more than 120,000 people live with the disease and there are 194,000 caregivers. To register and receive the latest updates for this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, please visit: alz.org/lakewalk

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lakenewsonline.com/story/news/2021/09/23/alzheimers-association-walk-end-alzheimers-saturday-september-25th-camdenton-city-park/5832651001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos