Experts warn that acetaminophen needs to be investigated for possible damage to the developing foetation





Although this statement is not health guidance, it encourages healthcare providers and regulators to take action.

“The author does not recommend anything that goes against what obstetricians and gynecologists have already done when prescribing acetaminophen for a particular clinical condition,” said the American Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Dr. Christopher Zahn, Vice President of Practical Activities, said. Involved in the statement.

“But as always, medications taken during pregnancy should be used only when needed, in moderation, and only after the pregnant patient consults a doctor,” he added.

“Medically shown” A consensus statement signed by 91 scientists from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, Israel, Scotland, the United Kingdom and the United States states that pregnant acetaminophen is “unless medically indicated for use” during pregnancy. Women should be warned to “refrain from use”. Even after getting doctor’s approval, the statement states that women should “minimize exposure by using the lowest effective dose in the shortest possible time.” David Kristensen, an associate professor of cell biology and physiology at the University of Copenhagen and one of the University of Copenhagen, said: 13 co-authors of the statement. The statement states that high fever is a known risk of multiple fetal disorders “including neural tube defects and later cardiovascular disorders.” However, the study added that only one-third of pregnant women use acetaminophen to treat fever. Instead, “headache, muscle aches, back pain, infections” were the most common reasons for use. “Data show that more than 50% of women worldwide use APAP during pregnancy,” said Kristensen. “Many of these women do not consider APAP to be a true drug that can cause potential side effects. “What we are trying to reach are women who do not consider it a true drug and want it to reflect the moment of use,” he added. Limited options Acetaminophen is the only analgesic that is generally considered to be safe to use throughout pregnancy, and mothers have few medical options if it is shown to be harmful to the foetation. “Ibuprofen is already associated with birth defects and damage to the baby’s heart and blood vessels, but high doses of aspirin are associated with’cerebral bleeding and birth defects,'” said pediatrician Leonardo. Trasande, Dean of Environmental Pediatrics, said. At NYU Langone Health, who was not involved in making the statement. “Studies on acetaminophen show that this is a new area of ​​concern,” says Trasande. “We always say that further research is needed to understand the mechanism and control other exposures, but at least there is substantial evidence to suggest that this is dangerous to the foetation.” Melissa Muñoz, Media Relations Director at Johnson & Johnson, emailed CNN: “Ask a healthcare professional if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding,” says the label on our adult Tylenol® product, which contains acetaminophen as the active ingredient. Please. ” Before use. “Current evidence does not support a causal link between the use of acetaminophen during pregnancy and the risk of adverse neurological, genitourinary and reproductive consequences. Medical concerns or questions about acetaminophen Some consumers need to contact a medical professional. ” In an analysis of existing studies on acetaminophen, the authors of the statement found that short-term use (less than 2 weeks) poses the least risk. “It’s one of the women who has reported long-term use for about two weeks or more than two weeks during pregnancy and is the most relevant,” said Kristensen. “Short-term use may be less risky and gives healthcare providers and pregnant women some reassurance with the occasional use of APAP,” said a research director at Healthy Babies Bright Futures, a nonprofit organization. One Jane Houlihan said. -A commercial organization that tracks infant exposure to toxic chemicals that harm brain development. Reproductive and neurological effects Scientists have been studying the potential effects of acetaminophen on the developing foetation for some time. One reason is with APAP A group of synthetic chemicals called phthalates, Included in hundreds of automobiles, household products, food and personal care products. “The chemical structure of acetaminophen and how it breaks down seems to have a backbone similar to that of phthalates,” said Trasande of New York University, who is studying the effects of chemicals on infants. increase. In their analysis of the study. Twenty-nine studies on laboratory, animal, and acetaminophen use in 220,000 mother-child pairs were conducted, including two studies in which acetaminophen was found in umbilical cord blood and meconium, and in the baby’s first stool. The statement states that it is included. Co-author Shana Swan, a professor of environmental medicine and public health at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York, said: .. “There is ample evidence to find an increased risk of cryptorchidism and a shorter anogenital distance, which predicts later sperm count and fertility,” Swan said. Said. “Although women have not been studied much, they also have impaired ovarian function that affects later childbirth.” Twenty-six of maternal and child studies found a link between acetaminophen exposure during pregnancy and the outcome of neurodevelopment, the statement said. “The identified disorders were primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, and associated ADHD behavioral disorders, including autism spectrum disorders, speech delay, decreased IQ, and behavioral disorders,” co-authored. Ambauer says. UMass Lowell Center for Autism Research and Education. Necessary research ACOG Zahn disagreed with the conclusions of the statement. “This consensus statement, and previous studies, do not provide clear evidence to prove a direct link between careful use of acetaminophen during pregnancy and fetal developmental problems.” ACOG Zahn said. “Especially neurodevelopmental disorders are multifactorial and very difficult to relate to a single cause,” Zahn continued. “The brain does not stop developing until at least 15 months of age, leaving children exposed to many factors that can lead to these problems.” According to the statement, there are many areas that require further research, which is why the group is seeking extensive research efforts-at the same time for pregnant women to use acetaminophen without medical supervision. I’m warning you. “No ideal human studies have been done,” Swan said, adding that more objective measurements of the time of pregnancy and the amount of time the baby was exposed are needed. “And we need to track these children to see how they develop their nerves over time, as well as their general development at birth and at age one. I think we can eliminate many of these uncertainties. “



