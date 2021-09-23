Why US COVID-19 fatalities surpassed 1918 flu

Share on Pinterest Experts have accused false information and low immunization rates of COVID-19 deaths in the United States. Orbon Alija / Getty Images The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the United States exceeds the total number of deaths from the 1918 influenza pandemic, despite medical advances in the last century.

One reason, according to experts, is that 1918 influenza and COVID-19 are two different viruses that work differently.

They add that the main factor is false information spread on social media, which discourages people from being vaccinated against COVID-19. The 1918 influenza pandemic, ranked as one of the deadliest in modern history, was overtaken by COVID-19, at least in the United States. The 1918 pandemic killed the presumption 50 million people Worldwide, at least 675,000 in the United States. The number of deaths from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic 5 million People around the world, about 1/10 of the total influenza in 1918. However, Over 680,000 people He died of COVID-19 in the United States, ahead of the influenza pandemic more than a century ago. In other words, one in 500 people in the United States died of COVID-19, and the end of the pandemic is not yet visible. The daily death toll in the United States 1,900 a day During the current surge fueled by the Delta subspecies, it affected the population of primarily 71 million unvaccinated people. But how do you get here and what can you learn by comparing these two public health emergencies?

The first step is not to get too close to comparing these two viruses. Andrew Neumer, PhD, MSc, Associate Professor of Public Health at the University of California, Irvine. “COVID-19 is not the 21st century version of the 1918 flu. In many ways, COVID-19 is less serious,” Neumer told Healthline. “But with COVID, we are witnessing the emergence of a whole new disease, which will somehow happen with us for decades, if not centuries,” he said. I added. “The 1918 flu was with us in one flu season of the fall and winter of 1918-19. We are now in the second fall following the second summer of COVID, All signs indicate that the second winter is approaching. “ Rodney E. RhodeThe PhD and Master’s degree, chair and professor of clinical laboratory science at Texas State University, elaborated on the differences between diseases. “They kill in different ways,” he told Healthline. “Influenza killed many people because of secondary bacterial pneumonia (there were no antibiotics at the time), but patients with COVID-19 died from an excessive immune response that caused multiple organ failure. bottom.” Although there are some similarities, modern medicine is more effective in fighting COVID-19 than in 1918 when the medical community fought H1N1. “Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) can occur in both cases,” Rohde explained. “As a complication of influenza, the case fatality rate of ARDS was 100%, but the mortality rate of complications of COVID-19 was 53.4%. Therefore, influenza does not have to be checked for pathogenicity as it does today. , A much more annoying virus (monochrome antibodies, antibiotics, vaccines, knowledge of health care with steroids, patient placement, respirators, etc.). “ Another factor is that the US population is more than three times that of 1918, so the COVID-19 mortality rate needs to be three times higher to match the number of previous pandemics. It is also possible that more than 675,000 people died in the United States in 1918. “The number was estimated by historian Alfred Crosby in the late 1970s.” Susan JonesA PhD, a prominent McKnight University professor at the University of Minnesota’s Department of Life Sciences, told Healthline. “There is no magic and no authority. Many states did not have a record of flu mortality at the time. In fact, we do not know how many Americans died of the flu between 1918 and 1919. Of course, all mortality statistics are still a bit slippery today. “ Also, the interoperability of the global community through air travel and other high-speed transportation means that more viruses have the opportunity to explode in today’s world. “From 1918 to 19 the H1N1 flu was probably greatly helped by the World War I to become a pandemic,” Jones said. “Today we don’t even need events in that range. Our trade and travel network is sufficient to generate rapid global communication.”