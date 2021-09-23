Health
Why US COVID-19 fatalities surpassed 1918 flu
- The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the United States exceeds the total number of deaths from the 1918 influenza pandemic, despite medical advances in the last century.
- One reason, according to experts, is that 1918 influenza and COVID-19 are two different viruses that work differently.
- They add that the main factor is false information spread on social media, which discourages people from being vaccinated against COVID-19.
The 1918 influenza pandemic, ranked as one of the deadliest in modern history, was overtaken by COVID-19, at least in the United States.
The 1918 pandemic killed the presumption
The number of deaths from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic 5 million People around the world, about 1/10 of the total influenza in 1918.
However, Over 680,000 people He died of COVID-19 in the United States, ahead of the influenza pandemic more than a century ago.
In other words, one in 500 people in the United States died of COVID-19, and the end of the pandemic is not yet visible.
The daily death toll in the United States 1,900 a day During the current surge fueled by the Delta subspecies, it affected the population of primarily 71 million unvaccinated people.
But how do you get here and what can you learn by comparing these two public health emergencies?
The first step is not to get too close to comparing these two viruses. Andrew Neumer, PhD, MSc, Associate Professor of Public Health at the University of California, Irvine.
“COVID-19 is not the 21st century version of the 1918 flu. In many ways, COVID-19 is less serious,” Neumer told Healthline.
“But with COVID, we are witnessing the emergence of a whole new disease, which will somehow happen with us for decades, if not centuries,” he said. I added. “The 1918 flu was with us in one flu season of the fall and winter of 1918-19. We are now in the second fall following the second summer of COVID, All signs indicate that the second winter is approaching. “
Rodney E. RhodeThe PhD and Master’s degree, chair and professor of clinical laboratory science at Texas State University, elaborated on the differences between diseases.
“They kill in different ways,” he told Healthline. “Influenza killed many people because of secondary bacterial pneumonia (there were no antibiotics at the time), but patients with COVID-19 died from an excessive immune response that caused multiple organ failure. bottom.”
Although there are some similarities, modern medicine is more effective in fighting COVID-19 than in 1918 when the medical community fought H1N1.
“Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) can occur in both cases,” Rohde explained. “As a complication of influenza, the case fatality rate of ARDS was 100%, but the mortality rate of complications of COVID-19 was 53.4%. Therefore, influenza does not have to be checked for pathogenicity as it does today. , A much more annoying virus (monochrome antibodies, antibiotics, vaccines, knowledge of health care with steroids, patient placement, respirators, etc.). “
Another factor is that the US population is more than three times that of 1918, so the COVID-19 mortality rate needs to be three times higher to match the number of previous pandemics.
It is also possible that more than 675,000 people died in the United States in 1918.
“The number was estimated by historian Alfred Crosby in the late 1970s.” Susan JonesA PhD, a prominent McKnight University professor at the University of Minnesota’s Department of Life Sciences, told Healthline. “There is no magic and no authority. Many states did not have a record of flu mortality at the time. In fact, we do not know how many Americans died of the flu between 1918 and 1919. Of course, all mortality statistics are still a bit slippery today. “
Also, the interoperability of the global community through air travel and other high-speed transportation means that more viruses have the opportunity to explode in today’s world.
“From 1918 to 19 the H1N1 flu was probably greatly helped by the World War I to become a pandemic,” Jones said. “Today we don’t even need events in that range. Our trade and travel network is sufficient to generate rapid global communication.”
Whatever the exact number, despite some similar public health approaches between the two pandemics, the United States is the world leader in COVID-19 deaths.
“The overall public messages of 1918 and 2020/21 were eerie in some respects. Face coverings, mass gathering cancellations, and quarantine at home were both adopted. . ” Richard J. WebbyA PhD influenza researcher at St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Tennessee told Healthline.
“It’s interesting to note that there are certainly differences in how US states implement these regulations in 1918, and there is a clear link between speed against the effects of a pandemic and the implementation of blockades,” he said. Says. “These associations are a bit more complicated in the COVID pandemic because of our much better interoperability and travel ability.”
With one notable exception: there are effective vaccines against COVID-19.
So why is our mortality rate worsening?
Overall, experts interviewed by Healthline pointed out “wrong information” as the main cause.
“In 2020, there was a new obstacle that certainly didn’t exist in 1918. It’s the Internet.” Jotuna Shah, PhD, MSc, immunologist and president of IGeneX Inc, told Healthline. “The Internet provides easy access to updates from the CDC and WHO, but it also provides easy access to infamous sources that may be disseminating false information.”
Robert G. WebsterThe PhD, also an infectious disease expert in St. Jude, said it more frankly.
“This is a war that the United States is losing when it has the weapons to win,” he told Healthline.
However, according to Webster, state-by-state rules (many of which do not comply with the best recommendations of the scientific community, such as blocking and masking as needed) “people because of false information. It is said that it leads to the dire situation of dying.
“There is no easy solution for politicians and governors who are essentially killing their members,” Webster said. “When the pandemic is over and the COVID-19 virus is controlled, the United States strongly recommends convening a committee to make recommendations to prevent such disasters from occurring again in the future. . “
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/how-did-this-happen-the-u-s-covid-19-death-toll-has-surpassed-1918-flu-total
