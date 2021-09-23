Baby poop has a much higher level of microplastic than adults

New research on spatulas, diapers, and poop shows that for babies, a significant amount of plastic is flowing to both one end and the other.Especially the average In a small pilot study published this week, the concentration of one popular microplastic in baby feces was 10 times higher than that in adult feces.Plastic called PET, or polyethylene terephthalate, is widely used in bottles and polyester fibers.

The results suggest that babies may be exposed to even higher levels of microplastics than adults, the study authors say. When a baby pushes a toy or clothing into his mouth, he can ingest small fibers and pieces of plastic. Then there are plastic food containers, sippy cups, baby bottles that can drop pet debris smaller than the diameter of a pencil eraser. Mixing boiling water and mixed milk in a PET bottle weakens the plastic and makes it weaker. Unleash even smaller pieces Its. Crawling babies are also much more likely to get a microfiber-filled face from polyester carpet than walking adults and may ingest or inhale it.

“I need to do something.”

Scientists still Trying Find out What does that mean for your baby’s health? There is not much research on how microplastics around us and in our bodies affect human health. But a new study on baby poop published yesterday journal Environmental Science and Technology Letter, There are some The researchers were worried.

“Baby is exposed to high levels of plastic and needs to do something,” said Kurunthachalam Kannan, co-author and professor of environmental medicine and pediatrics at New York University School of Medicine. “Early life stages are very vulnerable.”

Scientists thought that the plastic they ingested would simply come from the other side, just like anything else a child shouldn’t eat.However research As announced in 2019, it has been suggested that very small pieces of plastic can actually cross cell membranes and penetrate the body’s circulatory system. In that case, microplastics can cause more problems. There is evidence that microplastics in the blood circulation can cause inflammation and cell death, affecting the immune system, Kannan says.

Plastics also contain a myriad of chemicals, including: Endocrine disruptor It can disrupt the body’s hormones and is associated with adverse effects on metabolism and reproductive and neurological health. Babies may be more susceptible to these effects than adults because their bodies are still growing and developing, and Kannan says the effects can continue into adulthood.

Kannan and his colleagues studied fecal samples from six different 1-year-olds in New York City. They also saw the first poop of three newborns. To that end, they used a spatula to scrape the sample off the diaper. Be careful not to count microplastics that may have come from the diaper rather than from the baby, and avoid anything that comes into direct contact with the diaper. Researchers have also decided not to test a plastic commonly used in diapers, called polypropylene. Instead, they looked for PET and polycarbonate (another type of plastic commonly used in phone cases) in poop. They found both types of plastic, but found only meaningful differences in PET levels between babies and adults. They took fecal samples from 10 adults in Albany, NY.

Little is known about how exposure to microplastics varies by location and population. Therefore, this new study raises the need for further research. “Our data is [microplastic] Infant and adult doses support the need for further research at larger sample sizes to support and extend our findings, “the study states.

“This is a very interesting treatise and there are some very worrisome numbers.”

“This is a very interesting treatise and there are some very worrisome numbers,” said Deonie Allen, a researcher at the University of Strathclyde who was not involved in the study. Wired.. “We need to see everything that children are exposed to, not just bottles and toys.”

Kannan says that the general wisdom of 20 or 30 years ago that plastics are harmless is one of the reasons why much research has not been done on this issue since then. To change that, he says, more federal support for research is needed, as studies involving a larger population are often exorbitantly expensive to carry out. “It takes millions of dollars to do such a study with 1,000 samples,” he says. “Of course it would be a great study, but it requires a lot of resources.”