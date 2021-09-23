Why it’s better to get a flu shot now

Share on Pinterest Experts say that getting a flu shot now can benefit you, your family, and your health care facility. Studio4 / Getty Images According to experts, flu shots can strengthen the immune system early before the flu season is fully over.

They say that even relatively healthy people should be vaccinated to prevent the spread of the disease to others.

They also say that flu shots help prevent overloading the health care system. Now is the best time to get an annual flu shot. This is advice from experts that it’s never too early to get a flu shot every year in the beginning of autumn. “The first few weeks from October to November are the best time to get a flu shot,” he said. Dr. William SchaffnerProfessor of Preventive Medicine and Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University, Tennessee. NS American Academy of Pediatrics And that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) We recommend that you be vaccinated against the flu by the end of October in preparation for the peak flu season (usually February). CDC has this recommendation It is prepared for people over 6 months old. Schaffner told Healthline that it was not too late to not be vaccinated by the end of October.

According to Schaffner, the 2021-2022 flu season will be different from last year as he is elsewhere due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Let’s take a look over the shoulders. The last flu season wasn’t the most flu season we all remember. I think it’s because of all the COVID-related closures,” Schaffner said. Told. He said that many did not go to the office for work, people wore masks and washed their hands, and children did not physically go to school. “When a child is infected with the flu virus, it produces more virus than adults and sheds the virus over a long period of time,” Schaffner said. He explained that as the children interacted with each other, they spread the virus and brought it back to their families. “All children are back in school and many of them are unmasked. Many adults are unmasked. They go to work again, go to entertainment venues, religious services, etc.” Schaffner said. “There is another opportunity for the flu virus to begin to spread fairly widely,” he added. “I don’t know if it will be mild, moderate or severe, but I will get the flu.”

Schaffner said he had heard a lot about COVID-19 and said it was a good time to remind people of the seriousness of the flu. “Influenza is another respiratory virus that is very annoying. It itself causes a surge in hospitalizations and deaths each year,” Schaffner explained. “Deaths are concentrated in older people and younger people with underlying illness, but anyone can become a flu epidemic,” he added. Still, some believe that they are healthy enough not to need a flu shot. “The comment is interpreted as” I don’t think I’ll be hospitalized, so it’s okay to get sick for a week with the flu. ” ” Dr. David J. Senimo, FACP, FAAP, FIDSA, an infectious disease specialist at Rutgers New Jersey Medical College told Healthline. Every year, Senimo explained, “People who thought they were very healthy are still very ill.” “They can become infected, spread the virus, and become a vector that infects more vulnerable people,” he said. Vaccination against the flu protects everyone around you, not just yourself, Cennimo said.