The GP explains why so many people are experiencing the “worst cold ever”





The GP explained why people have the worst colds they’ve ever had, and why so many people are coughing and sneezing. Thousands of people across the country suffer from symptoms that can be mistaken for Covid, but are returning to the negative coronavirus test, Wales Online reported.. Dr. Philippa Key of the London GP said BBC news beat : “In fact, the number of coughs, colds and viral infections is increasing. Click here for the latest NHS news and the latest news on public health in the northeast “We are mixing in a way that has not been mixed for the last 18 months.” Now people are no longer wearing masks in stores and public places shipping, Or when working from home at a social distance, the number of coughs and colds is increasing rapidly. “Freshers flu” also has a surge-a surge in colds University After traveling from all over the country, they bring the virus with them and gather in huge numbers. Rebecca London, 24, from Bournemouth, told the BBC that the cold she received at the festival was “the worst ever.” She said, “I hardly slept. I woke up at night just by coughing and always had a runny nose and was very tired.” She has been ill for over a week. Student Noor Hashmi, 18, told the BBC: Dr. Philippa says that if you have possible Covid symptoms, such as a new cough, fever, or loss of taste or smell, you should have a PCR test. She says colds can be treated at home with rest, water, and over-the-counter painkillers. It means that everyone wore a mask and was nearly two years away, so they couldn’t catch a lot of cough, cold and flu viruses. If you don’t catch them, you don’t develop immunity-so your symptoms can get worse when the virus finally reaches you. Dr. Ron Eccles, an emeritus professor of the Department of Life Sciences at Cardiff University, said: Patient.info : “If you have been exposed to a particular virus before, you may not have any symptoms because your immune system is prepared to fight the infection. “This is the same process that usually means catching chickenpox only once. “A common cold may not have a lifelong immunity to a particular virus because it generally does not have a very strong immune response,” he adds. “But if you are exposed to the virus again, you may get a milder reaction.” Don’t mistake a cold for Covid Remember that if you have a new, continuous cough fever (temperatures above 37.8 ° C), or if you notice any changes in your taste or smell, you should have a Covid PCR test right away. To send the latest local news in your area directly to your inbox daily, visit here and sign up for our free newsletter.

