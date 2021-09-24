Are Coronavirus Delta Mutants Worse For Children?





Are Delta mutants worse for children than other versions of the coronavirus? Experts say there is no strong evidence that it makes children and teens more ill than previous versions of the virus, but Delta is highly contagious, causing a surge in children’s infections. Delta’s ability to spread more easily Increases risk to children and underscores The need for masks at school When Vaccinations for people of sufficient age, Said Dr. Juan DumoisA pediatric infectious disease specialist at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida. Earlier this month, weekly prevalence of children in the United States exceeded 250,000, peaking in winter, according to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics and Children’s Hospital Assn. Since the pandemic began Over 5.5 million children in the United States The test for coronavirus infection was positive. According to the World Health Organization, delta variants have been identified in at least 180 countries. In many of them, the proliferation of infectious diseases also means an increase in hospitalizations for infants and teens. In the United States, COVID-19 hospitalization rates were less than 2 per 100,000 children in late August and early September, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is similar to last winter’s peak. However, the proportion of children hospitalized for severe illness has not changed significantly. The numbers are so high that children may appear ill with the delta variant, but experts say it doesn’t. Most infected children have no mild infections or symptoms and do not need to be hospitalized. The COVID-19 vaccine continues to provide protection against deltas. Weekly hospitalization rates for July among children 12 years and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccination 10 times higher if unvaccinated The CDC data shows more than the person who has the shot.

