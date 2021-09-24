Oregon reports 12 more COVID-19-related deaths, 1,836 new cases, and 885 hospitalizations

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-There were 12 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, and the state’s death toll increased to 3,661, the Oregon Department of Health reported Thursday.

The Oregon Department of Health reported 1,836 new confirmed estimated cases of COVID-19 at 12:01 am on Thursday, bringing the state to a total of 318,914.

OHA Releases Breakthrough Report on New COVID-19 Vaccine

In the latest OHA update on breakthrough cases of COVID-19, published Thursday, 76.8% of the 11,994 COVID-19 cases reported between September 12 and September 18 were unvaccinated. It turns out that it happened in people.

There are 2,778 groundbreaking cases, accounting for 23.2% of all cases.

The average age of breakthrough cases during that period was 49 years. Eighty-four cases were associated with long-term care resident, elderly living communities, or other collective long-term care facilities. There were 68 groundbreaking cases for people aged 12 to 17 years.

To date, there have been 22,879 breakthrough cases of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. The average age of all cases is 48 years. Breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 counties.

Cases of COVID-19 are much more common in unvaccinated people, OHA said. The report shows that the proportion of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people over the past week was now about four times that of vaccinated people.

To date, 4.5% of breakthrough vaccine cases have been hospitalized and 0.9% have died. The average age of those who died was 81 years.

Vaccination continues to be the most effective tool for reducing the spread of COVID-19, officials said.

Compared to the more than 2.71 million Oregon people who completed the COVID-19 vaccination series, the number of breakthrough cases of vaccines identified in Oregon remains very small.

On Thursday, OHA published additional features in its dashboard report. Oregon Pediatric COVID-19 Case Data.. This dashboard is published every Thursday and contains the latest full week (Sunday-Saturday) data.

The main findings are as follows.

In addition to reporting the cumulative percentage of pediatric cases, the dashboard now displays these data weekly. People under the age of 18 were disproportionately represented in cases that became ill last week (September 12, 2021 to September 18, 2021).

The pediatric case rate is highest among people aged 12 to 17 years with 283.2 cases per 100,000, followed by people aged 6 to 11 with 259.2 cases per 100,000.

The dashboard now displays these data weekly, in addition to reporting cumulative case rates by race or ethnicity. This applies to weeks with more than 10 cases by race or ethnicity. Weekly inequality across case rates has decreased, but continues. Estimates of the pediatric population by race and ethnicity have been updated using data from the American Community Survey’s 2019 Public Use Microdata Sample (PUMS). This change provides more accurate data. As a result, the calculation of case rates by race and ethnicity has been updated.



“OHA understands that children in the color community are imbalanced in the effects of COVID-19 and are experiencing more cases than white children. OHA Senior Health Advisor “We are pleased that the gap is closing, but we want to give everyone in Oregon access to important vaccines and healthcare,” said one Dr. Bukhosi Dube. We continue to expand our work. “

COVID-19 hospitalization

September 23, 2021 Beds available (and percentage of staffed beds available) State-wide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU bed available 56 (9%) 26 (7%) 12 (13%) 6 (15%) 6 (11%) 0 (0%) 2 (4%) 4 (16%) Adult non-ICU beds available 381 (9%) 85 (4%) 60 (9%) 98 (16%) 40 (9%) 5 (10%) 49 (12%) 44 (38%)

The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 885, 54 fewer than Wednesday. There are 263 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, seven fewer than Wednesday.

There are 56 adult ICU beds (9% availability) out of a total of 642 and 381 non-adult ICU beds (9% availability) out of 4,234.

As of early Thursday, St. Charles Bend reported 83 COVID-19 patients, 16 of whom were in the ICU and all were on mechanical ventilation. 14 of the 16 ICU patients and 67 of the 83 patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Do not visit the emergency department for a COVID-19 test unless you need emergency treatment for your symptoms.

Oregon’s emergency department is under heavy burden in response to the current surge in COVID-19.you can Find the test here..

If you have a medical condition that does not require emergency care, contact your healthcare provider. The emergency medical center will also help you get the medical care you need and save the emergency department from the additional burden.

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported on Thursday that 7,964 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s immune registries on Wednesday. Of this total, 3,924 were administered on 22 September: 1,612 was the first dose, 1,762 was the second dose, and 505 was the third dose. The remaining 4,040, which was administered the day before, was registered in the vaccine registry on Wednesday.

Currently, the 7-day moving average is 7,713 times a day.

Oregon is currently receiving 2,937,158 doses of Pfizer Community, 1,893,550 doses of Modana, and 212,116 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Thursday, 2,717,918 people have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 2,483,452 have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are tentative and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data will be provided in Oregon’s COVID-19 data Dashboard Updated on Thursday.

Vaccines help us “get freedom”

Lagrand’s retired educator, Sharon Porter, did not hesitate to get the COVID-19 vaccine at all. As a cancer patient, Sharon is grateful for the treatment that has kept her alive for many years.

Sharon has weakened immunity, so Third dose I was vaccinated in August and highly valued “the additional precautions”. But she is still careful.

Sharon said: “I get a little panic when I’m near an unmasked person. I don’t go to shops that don’t wear a mask. I’m very sad because I want to support my local business.”

Sharon is also grateful when people are “careful enough for people like me to mask.” I care about others and want to overcome all this. If medically feasible, we will not have freedom until we all work together to get vaccinated. ”

For Sharon, getting a full vaccination is “a powerful way to help others in our community. It’s a good celebration!”

Vaccines are safe and OHA states that they are the most effective way to protect us from serious illness and hospitalization due to COVID-19.Find more information and vaccine sites near you today by visiting us Find COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon Web page.

Cases and death from COVID-19

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported Thursday were Baker (9), Benton (22), Clackamas (133), Kratosop (18), Colombia (18), Couse (66), Crook (20). ) Is in the county. ), Curry (2), Deschutz (185), Douglas (67), Gilliam (2), Grant (4), Harney (11), Hood River (10), Jackson (90), Jefferson (39), Josephine ( 34), Klamath (49), Lake (11), Lane (141), Lincoln (8), Lynn (65), Malheur (26), Marion (166), Morrow (7), Multnomah (231), Pork ( 48), Sherman (4), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (105), Union (13), Wallowa (11), Wasco (15), Washington (148), Yamhill (54).

The 3,650th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 58-year-old woman from Lane County who was positive on September 10 and died at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital on September 21. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 3,651th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 59-year-old woman from Lane County who was positive on September 7 and died at the Mackenzie Willamette Medical Center on September 21. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 3,652nd COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 59-year-old woman from Lane County who was positive on September 6 and died at the Mackenzie Willamette Medical Center on September 21. She had a fundamental condition.

The 3,653rd COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 41-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on September 17 and died at home on September 17. He had a fundamental condition.

The 3,654 COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 70-year-old woman from Umatilla County who was positive on September 5 and died at St. Anthony Hospital on September 19. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 3,655th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 93-year-old man from Marion County who was positive on September 10 and died at Salem Hospital on September 21. He had a fundamental condition.

The 3,656th COVID-19-related death in Oregon is a 79-year-old man from Lane County who was positive on September 15 and died at the Mackenzie Willamette Medical Center on September 20. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 3,657th COVID-19-related death in Oregon is an 81-year-old man from Klamath County who was positive on September 7 and died at the Sky Lakes Medical Center on September 19. He had a fundamental condition.

The 3,658th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a positive 83-year-old man from Jackson County who died on September 20 at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had a fundamental condition.

The 3,659th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 63-year-old man from Jackson County who was positive on August 20 and died at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on September 21. He had a fundamental condition.

The 3,660th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 72-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on August 6 and died at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on September 10. He had a fundamental condition.

The 3,661th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was an 84-year-old woman from Clatsop County who tested positive on September 11 and died at home on September 18. She had a fundamental condition.

Note: More information is known about the 3,646th COVID-19-related death in Oregon. A 43-year-old woman from Linn County, positive on September 17, died on September 16. She was originally reported as a resident of Marion County.

Details of COVID-19 vaccination

