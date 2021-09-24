Over 50% of residents are vaccinated





Peoria – The number of people in the Peoria region vaccinated with COVID-19 has hit an important milestone this week. On Thursday afternoon, Monica Hendrickson, administrator of the Peoria City / County Health Department, said: Peoria County stands out with a 50.5% full vaccination, Tazewell is just behind with a 50.15 full vaccination, and Woodford stands with a 47.83% full vaccination. According to the Illinois Public Health Service.. After months of stagnation in vaccination numbers, health officials are pleased to see some moves. According to Hendrickson, there are many reasons why more people will eventually make the leap. Some people who received COVID-19 shortly after the first dose of the vaccine are now receiving its second dose to be fully vaccinated. Others are actively working on their workplace obligations and many young people have decided to be vaccinated. “We’re starting to make sure that other users in the peer network aren’t quarantined. I’m sitting by Jane and Jane is vaccinated and not vaccinated,” Hendrickson said. If so, the two of us are in close contact. Staying and playing is not always isolated from other activities compared to ourselves, so they get the vaccine directly. I understand the benefits of doing. ” more:This Peorian church offers a religious exemption for COVID-19 vaccination Vaccinations are also given as part of some birthday celebrations. “I have a lot of colleagues and on their child’s 12th birthday they are signing up for their first vaccination,” Hendrickson said. Health officials are still in the process of allowing children under the age of 12 to be vaccinated, but on Thursday afternoon Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Approves COVID-19 Booster Shot For certain individuals who have received the Pfizer vaccine. People over the age of 65 and people between the ages of 18 and 64 with certain medical conditions are approved for a third dose of the vaccine. After discussing the lack of evidence to support it, the Panel stopped approving boosters for people working in jobs at high risk of exposure to COVID-19. more:CDC panel recommends some Pfizer booster shots Hendrickson explained the difference between boosters and the third dose already approved for people with certain medical conditions. “The FDA has already approved additional doses of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines. This additional dose is for individuals with moderate or severe immunity. So this is really what they are. Focuses on helping individuals get maximum immunity. ” Patients with weakened immunity need a little extra help to strengthen their defenses against the virus, and studies show that a third shot can help. Booster doses, on the other hand, are thought to help weaken the immune system in people with a healthy immune system. When the study is complete, federal health authorities will also weigh the benefits of a third dose of Moderna vaccine and a second dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Leslie Renken can be contacted at (309) 370-5087 or [email protected] Follow her on Facebook.com/leslie.renken.

