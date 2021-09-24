Increased COVID-19 infection; future hospitalization and occupancy uncertain





Media contacts: DOH communication

Public hearing: State COVID-19 Support Hotline, 1-800-525-0127 “The current surge in patients overwhelming our hospitals,” says top state epidemiologists Olympia – latest COVID-19 Modeling and Monitoring Status Report According to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH), the majority of counties currently have more than 500 cases per 100,000. In Washington, deaths may increase and high levels of cases and hospitalizations may continue. The findings of the report are as follows: The prevalence of COVID-19 is at a new high level. The current best estimate of prevalence is 0.94%, or about 1 in 106 Washington citizens. The highest previously reported was 0.64% in August 2021, about 1 for every 156 Washington citizens. About 39% of the population remains vulnerable to COVID-19 infection.

The current best estimate of prevalence is 0.94%, or about 1 in 106 Washington citizens. The highest previously reported was 0.64% in August 2021, about 1 for every 156 Washington citizens. About 39% of the population remains vulnerable to COVID-19 infection. Transmission continues to increase, but slows down. On September 2, the best estimate of effective reproductive count (indicating the number of new individuals infected with each case of Re and COVID-19) was 1.14. On August 6, this estimate was 1.49. Reproduction numbers above 1 mean that the number of cases continues to increase. For a considerable amount of time, the reproductive count should be well below 1.0 to see the number of cases decrease.

On September 2, the best estimate of effective reproductive count (indicating the number of new individuals infected with each case of Re and COVID-19) was 1.14. On August 6, this estimate was 1.49. Reproduction numbers above 1 mean that the number of cases continues to increase. For a considerable amount of time, the reproductive count should be well below 1.0 to see the number of cases decrease. The death toll of COVID-19 is increasing. The 7-day moving average of deaths is rapidly increasing from 5-10 per day in July to 27 per day by the end of August.

The 7-day moving average of deaths is rapidly increasing from 5-10 per day in July to 27 per day by the end of August. The hospitalization and occupancy rate of COVID-19 is still very high. After peaking 190 visits a day (7-day moving average) at the end of August, the current average has dropped slightly to 186. Both admission and occupancy remain at very high levels. Some recent declines are apparent as of September 18, but current occupancy levels are well above those observed during the historical highs of the winter of 2020. Hospitals predict that high levels of hospitalization and occupancy of COVID-19 may continue into the fall. The forecast presents two scenarios based on the increase in transmission speed. One is a lower or “medium” speed and the other is a higher or “medium” speed. In these scenarios, hospitalizations by the end of December may decrease or increase from 141 to 240 hospitalizations per day. By December, the number of beds occupied may decrease or increase to 1100-2000 beds per day. “What this tells us is that our individual choices and actions today are completely health care for our friends and family in the near future, not just for COVID, but for all medical needs. It’s about deciding if you can access it, “said Scott Lindquist. State epidemiologist of MD, MPH and infectious diseases. “The current surge in patients is overwhelming our hospitals. Now that schools are open and the flu season is approaching, the best option to survive the surge is to wear a mask and vaccinate. Is to do. “ Washington’s immunity will be sufficient to control hospitalization and occupancy, given the lower or “moderate” increase in transmission. However, at higher or “moderate” infection rates, immunity is not sufficient, and hospitalization and occupancy increase, especially among an estimated 39% of the vulnerable population. Vaccination is very effective in preventing hospitalization. The best way to boost immunity and slow transmission is Get vaccinated When Wear a face cover Indoors or in a crowded public place. More COVID-19 data can be found at DOH data dashboard.. NS DOH website Is the source of Healthy amount of information.. Find us on Facebook When Follow us on twitter.. Sign up for the DOH blog. Public health connection..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://coronavirus.wa.gov/news/covid-19-transmission-increasing-future-hospital-admissions-and-occupancy-uncertain The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos