Australia reaches an important COVID vaccination milestone as Scott Morrison’s government pushes restrictions for mitigation





Half of Australia’s population over the age of 16 is vaccinated coronavirus.. Minister of Health Greg Hunt He revealed that he had reached a milestone seven months and two days after the rollout began. “Thanks to the record 347,796 Australians who came out earlier to get vaccinated yesterday.” He tweeted on friday.. Australia’s immunization program is slower than almost anywhere in the developed world, but jab rates are gaining momentum. The country is approaching 70% and 80% of the more than 16 double vaccination rates, which are important for relaxing restrictions. Almost 75% received the first shot. Outbreaks in New South Wales and Victoria continue to rage on Friday with more than 1,700 new cases in Australia’s most populous state. Among the new cases is a man who participated in an anti-blockage campaign in Melbourne on Wednesday and is currently being treated for COVID-19 at the hospital. there were 1043 infections and 11 deaths in New South Wales, in the meantime Victoria reported 733 cases and another death.. People will be seen in the waiting room after receiving COVID-19 vaccination at the Mass Boondal Vaccination Center at the Brisbane Entertainment Center in Brisbane on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. credit: Darren England / AAPIMAGE The Queensland Government has been accused of refusing to promise a date to resume travel to New South Wales and Victoria, which was hit by COVID. Although 3,145 people were on the waiting list for entry into the state, there were no promises to reopen the border or allow people to go abroad. New South Wales (56.6% fully vaccinated) is ahead of the COVID-free states South Australia, Queensland and Western Australia to achieve nationally agreed goals. It is proceeding smoothly. Victoria and South Australia account for almost 46%, while Queensland and Western Australia both account for 43.4%. Almost 75% of Australians over the age of 16 receive the first COVID vaccine. File image. credit: AAP ACT, which remains blocked, such as New South Wales and Victoria, leads the country with a double dose rate of 58.7%, compared to 54.5% for Tasmania. NT is 49.3 percent. Meanwhile, infectious disease pediatrician Professor Robert Buoy fears that the days of intense protests in Melbourne could become a superspreading event. “I’m worried,” he said on Friday. “It’s out of control, and it’s a real lesson for everyone else to say that this delta can go out of control, rather than criticize it.” Buoy said continuous health measures such as testing, contract tracking, masks and vaccine passports are still needed and there will be no “free day” to reach the vaccine threshold. He expects the vaccination rate to reach 70 to 80 percent in 7 to 10 days.

..

