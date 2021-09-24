The report claims that it can take more than a decade to clear the NHS cancer backlog.

It may take more than 10 years to clear cancer A new report suggests an untreated portion of treatment in the United Kingdom.

NS Pandemic According to a think tank and CF health consultant at the Institute of Public Policy (IPPS), an estimated 19,500 people have missed referrals at the cost of not being diagnosed with cancer.

Their new study shows that even if “expanded” hospitals can achieve 5% more treatments and procedures than they did before the pandemic, it will take until 2033 to eliminate the “backlog of missing patients” in cancer treatment. Was calculated.

The report suggests that if that number is pushed up to 15%, the backlog could be cleared by next year.

NHS is at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19 credit: Stephen Rousseau / PA

What do you say about statistics?

One of the main problems in cancer treatment is diagnostic, with pandemics reducing endoscopy by 37%, MRI scans by 25%, and CT scans by 10% more than expected.

The number of people in need of cancer treatment has not changed, but research shows that during the peak of the pandemic (March 2020 to February 2021):

– 369,000 less than expected (15% less than expected) referred to specialists suspected of having cancer.

– 187,000 less chemotherapy treatment (7% less than expected),

– 15,000 less radiation therapy (13% less than expected).

The report states: “Behind these statistics are thousands of people who are too late to cure cancer.

“We estimate that the number of cancers diagnosed (stages 1 and 2) while still highly cured decreased from 44% before the pandemic to 41% last year.”

How big is the problem?

This study suggests that treating 90% of these people when they are finally diagnosed may mean that the backlogs of chemotherapy and radiation therapy will be resolved by 2028 and 2033, respectively. Suggests that there is.

But if the hospital can do more, it can prevent death. This can only be achieved with new equipment and more cash for more staff.

Researchers argue that the government does not only allow the return of pre-pandemic levels of care, the UK has lower cancer outcomes than similar countries, and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development’s per capita CT and He added that the number of MRI scanners is the smallest. Development (OECD) and labor shortages in all cancer services.

Medical services are currently facing a huge backlog of care that can disrupt services for more than a decade. We know that all delays pose a risk to a patient’s survival potential. Dr. Parth Patel, IPPR

Dr. Parth Patel, an IPPR researcher and NHS physician, said:

“Clearing the cancer treatment backlog before the next general election seems unlikely to be the way the NHS is currently resourced, staffed and organized.

“The funding announced this month is nearly sufficient to maintain medical services, but it does not provide the funding needed to reduce the unprocessed pandemic as soon as possible or change the quality of service.

Baroness Delyth Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Breast Cancer Now, said:

“Between the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020 and May 2021, fewer women were diagnosed in the UK and started treatment for breast cancer. Find and treat these women. To do must be an absolute priority. “