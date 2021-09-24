Health
What you need to know about getting a flu shot if you get a COVID-19 booster
The flu season of 2021 is hitting us at the same time that millions of Americans are considering COVID-19 booster vaccination.
The FDA has approved a third dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for people with certain health conditions that impair the immune system, and for people over the age of 65.
In August, I spoke with UNC Health physician and pediatrician Dr. Anita Skariah to answer questions about the need for both influenza vaccination and COVID vaccine. In short, she recommended that she be vaccinated against both COVID and the flu.
So I checked in with her this week to see if the recommendations for getting COVID booster shots differed.
Summarizes Skariah’s recommendations for influenza vaccination, along with new ideas about COVID vaccines and boosters.
If I have been vaccinated against COVID, do I need to be vaccinated against influenza?
Yes, different viruses and different vaccines.
Skariah explains: “Even if you get the COVID vaccine, it’s important to get the flu vaccine. Neither protects you from the other — the flu vaccine doesn’t protect you from Sars Co-V, and the COVID vaccine protects you from the flu. Does not protect.
“Both are potentially deadly diseases that can be prevented by vaccination.”
Is it safe to get a flu shot if I have a vaccine booster?
Yes. Skariah says the CDC guidance is now the same as the booster vaccine.
Does influenza vaccination somehow interfere with the COVID vaccine?
No, influenza vaccination should not interfere with the COVID vaccine, Skariah said.
Can I get a flu shot and a COVID vaccine at exactly the same time?
You can, but sometimes you don’t want to.
“Previously, the CDC recommended waiting 14 days between the COVID vaccine and other vaccines, but now evidence shows that this is unnecessary,” she said.
However, while it’s perfectly safe to shoot at the same time or close together, Skariah recommends spacing “as a matter of personal taste”, especially if you’re worried about side effects.
“Each vaccine can have mild side effects, so if you want to separate the two vaccines every two weeks, that’s also reasonable.”
When do you need to start thinking about flu shots?
Skariah says it’s time to start thinking about flu shots.
“Usually, we recommend active vaccination against the flu from September to October, but you can continue throughout the flu season,” says Skariah.
“After vaccination, it takes several weeks to make antibodies, and after 6 months it becomes less effective. Therefore, it is advisable to vaccinate in September or October. In the past, it was usually recommended. The number of cases of influenza increased in October and increased in early spring as winter progressed. “
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, influenza activity usually begins to increase in October and peaks between December and February (although the influenza season can last until May).
Can a flu shot give me flu?
Skariah has confirmed that flu shots do not allow you to get the flu.
“Unless you administer an intranasal (nasal spray) formulation, it’s not a live vaccine, but even a live vaccine doesn’t cause the flu,” Skariah said. “Influenza vaccines are made entirely of killed or proteins from the flu virus.”
What are the side effects of influenza vaccination?
Just as you feel a reaction to the COVID vaccine, you can feel sick after being vaccinated against the flu.
That’s normal, Skariah tells us, but it’s not the flu.
“After vaccination, you may have a low-grade fever, you may feel tired, or you may feel that you are suffering from something,” says Scalia.
“It’s actually a complex signaling system in your immune system that tells your body to fight potential intruders. This is how the body builds antibodies and if you encounter the flu. But the body is already armed and ready to fight it. “
Who should be vaccinated against the flu? Is there any reason not to do so?
Unless you have had a severe allergic reaction to a flu shot in the past, we recommend that everyone over the age of 6 months be vaccinated against the flu.
“The only contraindication is if you have had a severe allergic reaction to any of the components of the vaccine before,” Skariah said.
She said that even people with egg allergies who may have previously avoided flu shots can now be safely vaccinated.
“If your egg allergies are worse than urticaria, you’ll need to do it in the clinic so you can easily monitor you later. You have the option of not using eggs again this year, but you can tell your provider about these. Please contact us. “
Will the 2021 flu season be worse than last year?
Health officials expect a more serious flu season this year compared to last year.
Last year, influenza-related deaths hit a record low. This is largely due to the people who wore masks and spent most of the flu season working (and socializing) at home.
This year, despite the recent surge in delta variants, most people are out and much more than last year, so it’s important to get a flu shot this year.
Story by Charlotte Observer, Brookkine
More articles from BDN
|
Sources
2/ https://bangordailynews.com/2021/09/24/news/nation/what-to-know-about-getting-the-flu-shot-if-you-get-a-covid-19-booster/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]