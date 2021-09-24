What you need to know about getting a flu shot if you get a COVID-19 booster

The flu season of 2021 is hitting us at the same time that millions of Americans are considering COVID-19 booster vaccination.

The FDA has approved a third dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for people with certain health conditions that impair the immune system, and for people over the age of 65.

In August, I spoke with UNC Health physician and pediatrician Dr. Anita Skariah to answer questions about the need for both influenza vaccination and COVID vaccine. In short, she recommended that she be vaccinated against both COVID and the flu.

So I checked in with her this week to see if the recommendations for getting COVID booster shots differed.

Summarizes Skariah’s recommendations for influenza vaccination, along with new ideas about COVID vaccines and boosters.

If I have been vaccinated against COVID, do I need to be vaccinated against influenza?

Yes, different viruses and different vaccines.

Skariah explains: “Even if you get the COVID vaccine, it’s important to get the flu vaccine. Neither protects you from the other — the flu vaccine doesn’t protect you from Sars Co-V, and the COVID vaccine protects you from the flu. Does not protect.

“Both are potentially deadly diseases that can be prevented by vaccination.”

Is it safe to get a flu shot if I have a vaccine booster?

Yes. Skariah says the CDC guidance is now the same as the booster vaccine.

Does influenza vaccination somehow interfere with the COVID vaccine?

No, influenza vaccination should not interfere with the COVID vaccine, Skariah said.

Can I get a flu shot and a COVID vaccine at exactly the same time?

You can, but sometimes you don’t want to.

“Previously, the CDC recommended waiting 14 days between the COVID vaccine and other vaccines, but now evidence shows that this is unnecessary,” she said.

However, while it’s perfectly safe to shoot at the same time or close together, Skariah recommends spacing “as a matter of personal taste”, especially if you’re worried about side effects.

“Each vaccine can have mild side effects, so if you want to separate the two vaccines every two weeks, that’s also reasonable.”

When do you need to start thinking about flu shots?

Skariah says it’s time to start thinking about flu shots.

“Usually, we recommend active vaccination against the flu from September to October, but you can continue throughout the flu season,” says Skariah.

“After vaccination, it takes several weeks to make antibodies, and after 6 months it becomes less effective. Therefore, it is advisable to vaccinate in September or October. In the past, it was usually recommended. The number of cases of influenza increased in October and increased in early spring as winter progressed. “

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, influenza activity usually begins to increase in October and peaks between December and February (although the influenza season can last until May).

Can a flu shot give me flu?

Skariah has confirmed that flu shots do not allow you to get the flu.

“Unless you administer an intranasal (nasal spray) formulation, it’s not a live vaccine, but even a live vaccine doesn’t cause the flu,” Skariah said. “Influenza vaccines are made entirely of killed or proteins from the flu virus.”

What are the side effects of influenza vaccination?

Just as you feel a reaction to the COVID vaccine, you can feel sick after being vaccinated against the flu.

That’s normal, Skariah tells us, but it’s not the flu.

“After vaccination, you may have a low-grade fever, you may feel tired, or you may feel that you are suffering from something,” says Scalia.

“It’s actually a complex signaling system in your immune system that tells your body to fight potential intruders. This is how the body builds antibodies and if you encounter the flu. But the body is already armed and ready to fight it. “

Who should be vaccinated against the flu? Is there any reason not to do so?

Unless you have had a severe allergic reaction to a flu shot in the past, we recommend that everyone over the age of 6 months be vaccinated against the flu.

“The only contraindication is if you have had a severe allergic reaction to any of the components of the vaccine before,” Skariah said.

She said that even people with egg allergies who may have previously avoided flu shots can now be safely vaccinated.

“If your egg allergies are worse than urticaria, you’ll need to do it in the clinic so you can easily monitor you later. You have the option of not using eggs again this year, but you can tell your provider about these. Please contact us. “

Will the 2021 flu season be worse than last year?

Health officials expect a more serious flu season this year compared to last year.

Last year, influenza-related deaths hit a record low. This is largely due to the people who wore masks and spent most of the flu season working (and socializing) at home.

This year, despite the recent surge in delta variants, most people are out and much more than last year, so it’s important to get a flu shot this year.

Story by Charlotte Observer, Brookkine

