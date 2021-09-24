Oneonta walks to raise money to fight Alzheimer’s disease | Local News





Locals will walk on Sunday, September 26, to raise money to fight Alzheimer’s disease, one of the leading causes of death in the United States. A walk to end Alzheimer’s disease will take place at Neowa Park, starting at 1 pm at check-in and opening ceremony at 2 pm, the media release said. The walk begins immediately after the opening ceremony. According to Ansayer, program manager for the Leatherstock area of ​​the Alzheimer’s Association in northeastern New York, the walk leaves the park to Market Street, then main street to Grand Street and back to the park. More than 6 million Americans, including 410,000 New Yorkers, live with Alzheimer’s disease, according to media reports. More than 11 million family and friends provide care for people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. According to Sayre, if you’re worried about COVID-19, you can sign up for a Sunday event and walk, or sign up and walk at home or in your neighborhood. alz.org/walk.. She said they adhered to the CDC guidelines and asked unvaccinated people to wear masks at the event. She said the organization would have a purple mask for those who needed it. She said purple was the color of consciousness for Alzheimer’s disease. This year’s Promise Garden was laid out before the event began, she said, allowing people to pick up colored windmills that correspond to their experience with Alzheimer’s disease. She said blue is for people with Alzheimer’s disease, yellow is for caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s disease, purple is for people who lost someone with Alzheimer’s disease, and white is for the first survivors. “It’s been 16 years since I took a walk, but I still cry at the Promise Garden ceremony,” she said. “It’s very moving.” She said the Promise Garden Ceremony was a favorite part of Susan Turner’s walk. Turner walks in memory of his father, Gordon “Gold” Daily, who died of Alzheimer’s disease in 2016 after living for 10 years with Alzheimer’s disease. The girl on her team, Gourd, is headed by her niece Alicia Scanlon, the granddaughter of Daily, Turner said. She said their team has been holding regular bake sales since January to raise money for the team. “We always promote walks at every event we hold,” Turner said. “No one knows when the next person will be affected by this. It’s important to get a check because we can diagnose early.” Turner said her stepdaughter was recently diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease and urged her to fight the disease more fiercely so that she could have the first survivors of the disease. “I don’t want others to experience what I’ve experienced,” Turner said. The Alzheimer’s Disease Association’s leatherstock area in northeastern New York covers the counties of Otsego, Delaware, and Shohary, Sayre said. Anyone in the county who has Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia, is caring for someone with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia, or wants to know more about the disease, about support groups, materials, etc. You can contact her for information about. “The hardest part of my job was when I met a family member who lost his loved one to Alzheimer’s disease. They didn’t know we were coming to help,” Sayer said. Staff writer Vicky Klukkert can access the following address: [email protected] Or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailystar.com/news/local_news/oneonta-walk-to-raise-funds-for-fight-against-alzheimers/article_0a0278c3-6688-5a89-a8a4-39aafa562760.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos