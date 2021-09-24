Prostate Cancer Stigma | Witness News





Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County (WBRE / WYOU) — In September, we are dedicated to raising awareness about prostate cancer, the most common cancer among men after skin cancer. Every year, more than 3 million American men are affected by prostate cancer. One in seven men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. One of them is a founding member of the iconic glam rock band Twisted Sister and is currently encouraging men to be tested and treated. “I didn’t want to be a statistic,” said Jay Jay French, a guitarist at Twisted Sister and a survivor of prostate cancer. Prostate cancer survivor, founding member and guitarist of Twisted Sister, Jay Jay French performed in the classic 1980s rock anthem “Weir Not Gonna Take It”. .. He is currently working on a national prostate cancer awareness campaign with the same title. “And’We’re Not Gonna Take It’is, of course, one of the finest songs in the world and one of the most famous songs in history. And I told my band, record label and publisher. Please use it for this purpose, “he said,” explained French. About one in 41 men, including rockers Johnny Ramone and Frank Zappa, and even their French father, die of prostate cancer. Often, those deaths suffer in silence. “A natural advance for men is to stab their head into the sand. Don’t talk about it. It’s embarrassing. Prostate cancer, whatever it means in your head. You do it. You can’t. You want to save your life, “said the Frenchman. Due to his family history, the French had been regularly tested for prostate cancer for over a decade before being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018. “Once you reach 50, you need to undergo regular screening. You need to learn what PSA is. It’s not a public service announcement. It’s a prostate-specific antigen,” the French explained. The 69-year-old Frenchman has released a book called “Twisted Business”. This book, which he calls “Bisoir,” is partly an introductory book on business and partly a memoir. “Twist. Take a letter from the twist and turn it into an educational tool. T stands for tenacity. W stands for wisdom. In this particular case of prostate cancer, these are two very It’s an important character, “says French. The theme of this book is a reinvention that the French believe apply to more than his legendary band. “And one of the parts of the reinvention is to stay alive. And as we grow older, health becomes the only and most important aspect of our lives, because I They themselves owe health to their families, which is why I insist, “said the French. The French have partnered with the patient group ZERO the End of Prostate Cancer and Bayer to raise awareness of the importance of prostate testing. For more information on Prostate Cancer and the Zero Campaign in France, please visit: ZEROCancer.org..

