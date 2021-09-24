Doctors explain why everyone is sick with a bad cold





As the “flu season” approaches rapidly, doctors explain why people are suffering from the worst colds they have ever had. Dr. Philippa Kee states that “more and more people are sick” with symptoms similar to Covid, but instead returns a negative coronavirus test. The London GP told the BBC News Beat: “The number of coughs, colds and viral infections is actually increasing.” read more: Visit our dedicated local news channel for the latest Northampton live crime stories According to her, the main reason is that the first population mixture was seen in about 18 months. People don’t wear masks in stores or public transport, and many are returning to face-to-face work-and that’s influencing, Wales Online reports.. “We’ve been mixing in a way that hasn’t been mixed for the last 18 months,” Dr. Kay added. There is also a surge in “Freshers influenza”. The surge in colds has spread in large numbers after traveling from all over the country and among new arrivals at the university that brought the virus. Visit for more stories from where you live InYourArea. Rebecca London, 24, from Bournemouth, told the BBC that the cold she received at the festival was “the worst ever.” She said, “I hardly slept. I woke up at night just by coughing and always had a runny nose and was very tired.” She has been ill for over a week. Student Noor Hashmi, 18, told the BBC:





Dr. Kay says that if you have possible Covid symptoms, such as a new cough, fever, or loss of taste or smell, you should have a PCR test. She says colds can be treated at home with rest, water, and over-the-counter painkillers. It means that everyone wore a mask and was nearly two years away, so they couldn’t catch a lot of cough, cold and flu viruses. If you don’t catch them, you don’t develop immunity-so your symptoms can get worse when the virus finally reaches you. Dr. Ron Eccles, Professor Emeritus of the Department of Life Sciences at Cardiff University, said: “This is the same process that usually means catching chickenpox only once. “A common cold may not have a lifelong immunity to a particular virus because it generally does not have a very strong immune response,” he adds. “But if you are exposed to the virus again, you may get a milder reaction.” Don’t mistake a cold for Covid Remember that if you have a new, continuous cough fever (temperatures above 37.8 ° C), or if you notice any changes in your taste or smell, you should have a Covid PCR test right away. Check for the latest news with email alerts sent directly to your inbox. Sign up here..

