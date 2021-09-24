CDC warns that flu season may be terrible, doctors in Jacksonville area

These safety measures also helped prevent influenza when most people wore masks, kept a social distance, and washed their hands to avoid COVID-19 in the fall of 2020.

“Last year was a great flu season, with few cases,” said Priya Sampath Kumar, an infectious disease expert at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

The doctor was surprised.

“We were really worried about dealing with the two respiratory viruses between COVID-19 and the flu,” said Tina Ardon, a family doctor at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.

Now they are worried about this year’s flu season.

Many of the population abandoned safety measures that helped keep them healthy last year. Also, not many people got the flu last year, so few people improved their immunity to the disease.

As a result, doctors are now promoting influenza vaccines to curb outbreaks during the 2021-22 season from November to March, avoiding the possibility of a “cold” due to influenza and COVID-19. increase.

“It’s doubly important for all of us to be vaccinated, as more people are at risk this year,” said Sampathkumar.

Disseminate information about influenza and COVID-19

From September 28, 2020 to May 22, 2021, 1,675 or 0.2% of the 818,939 respiratory specimens tested were influenza virus positive in the United States. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. During the last three influenza seasons prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, positive testing rates peaked between 26.2 percent and 30.3 percent.

According to the CDC, “low levels of influenza activity during this past season have contributed to a dramatic reduction in influenza illness, hospitalization and mortality compared to previous influenza seasons.”

Next flu season Can get worse..

According to the CDC, “Since March 2020, a decrease in herd immunity due to lack of influenza virus activity can lead to an early influenza season, which can be serious in some cases.”

Allergist and immunologist Sneal Josie Duval County Medical Association Foundation, Annual lead #FluVaxJax We will carry out a campaign and provide a free flu vaccine voucher.

The 2021-22 campaign started two weeks ago, and the Medical Society Foundation has already requested more than 500 free flu vaccine vouchers from uninsured people, Joshi said. Overall, last year’s campaign totaled 1,500 requests.

“Therefore, rumors about the importance of getting the flu vaccine to prevent hospitalization have spread, and we’ve heard rumors that uninsured people can get vaccinated at no cost,” he said. rice field.

Adult immunization rates in northeastern Florida average about 36.9%. Last year’s campaign helped raise the rate to 48.5 percent by the end of the flu season, and the goal of society is to rival this year.

“As people return to travel, large gatherings, college campuses and sporting events, we can certainly expect an increase in influenza cases this year,” said Joshi. “I hope that the proportion of people vaccinated against the flu is still high so that hospitalization can be reduced.”

According to Sampath Kumar, the flu vaccine is recommended for people over 6 months of age, especially for infants, the elderly, and those with weak immunity who are susceptible to illness. Infants who are not vaccinated will be injected by everyone around them, and mothers who plan to be vaccinated during pregnancy will have the best protection from the flu, she said.

Children under the age of 9 who have not been vaccinated before should be vaccinated twice. She said everyone else needed just one dose.

What you need to know

Sampathkumar and Ardon have addressed some concerns related to influenza.

• The flu vaccine cannot give the recipient influenza. Vaccines are made with inactivated or weak viruses. However, it can have side effects such as low-grade fever and muscle aches.

• Influenza vaccine does not provide protection against COVID-19. However, both vaccines can be given at the same time and do not interfere with each other.

• Masks are effective in preventing influenza infection. According to Sampath Kumar, many people in Asian countries where the flu can occur all year round wear masks all year round, significantly reducing the spread of respiratory illness.

In this country, she said, after the relaxation of COVID-19 safety measures such as masks, there was a “spiky” in the case of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as well as a summer surge in the virus. .. The virus usually causes mild cold-like symptoms, but it can be life-threatening for young children.

• COVID-19 and influenza have some of the same symptoms, so they recommended that people with serious symptoms such as high fever and dyspnea be tested for both viruses.

• People who have already had the flu still need to be vaccinated. With four stocks this year, it’s easy to get another case.

According to the CDC Influenza vaccination reduces risk It means that 40% to 60% of the total population will get sick. Vaccines also reduce the severity of illness in people who have been vaccinated but are still ill, officials said.

According to Ardon, the best time to get the flu vaccine is in September, before the peak of the season.

She said people can help themselves and everyone else by avoiding people with masking, frequent hand washing, and first coughing and snuffing.

“We are moving away from being at home at the beginning of our illness. It needs to be more accepted and supported,” Ardon said.

For those who oppose the COVID-19 vaccine, Sampathkumar said he hoped that their concerns would not spread to the flu vaccine.

Many opponents say they are worried because they believe that the coronavirus vaccine is new and produced in a hurry without adequate precautions and clinical trials. However, she said the flu vaccine dates back to the 1940s and has a “long track record of safety.”

“I hope not many people oppose the flu vaccine,” she said.

Joshi said education was the key.

“The best way to address concerns is to take the time to answer patient questions and help weigh the risks and benefits of vaccines against the risks of viruses,” he said. “Taking time to help educate people about vaccines can have a significant impact on the final decisions made.”

How to get a flu shot

To request a free flu vaccine voucher, find a location, or get more information about flu and vaccines, visit the following URL: dcmsonline.org/fluvaxjax.. For the accompanying pediatric vaccine campaign, please visit: vaxjaxkids.com..

again, Blue Crayfish and Walgreens Offer Free Flu and COVID-19 Vaccines September 29th, October 16th, October 27th, November 3rd, November 13th, 10 am-1pm, St. John’s Town Center Florida Blue Center, 4855 Town Center Parkway, and Family Winston YMCA 221 Riverside Ave. YMCA membership is not required. For more information, please call St. John’s Town Center Location (904) 363-5870 or Riverside Location (904) 575-9099. Reservations are recommended, but not required.To make a reservation, go to Scheduler.floridablue.com..