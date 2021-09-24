“If I could donate a jab, I would.”: Readers share their views on the Covid vaccine booster | Coronavirus

NSAbout 1.5 million people in the UK who are qualified Covid Booster JabReservation invitations will be sent this week, including those over 50, frontline workers and vulnerable people.

Some people welcome boosters, but others find it more important to get enough vaccines in other countries. The four will exchange views on booster jabs and whether booster jabs will be available when they are offered.

“If you can donate a jab, I’ll do it.”

I’m worried that I’m running out of vaccines and I’m not sure why in other countries I don’t have enough of the two jabs and why I need to use more. We are very lucky in Britain, and while the little old Britain, who conquered the world on the days gone by, seems to be ignoring the myriad of people around the world who do not have the first jab, 3 It seems that the second jab should be provided satisfactorily or a second dose.

It’s an old sense of how far a neighbor goes, and when it comes to vaccines, it doesn’t seem to be a lot of neighbors so far. I may not be able to give up politically, but I don’t know why. We should have shared the vaccine from the word actually go.

I have Crohn’s disease and am on a fragile scale. I absolutely hate getting Covid and the idea of ​​not being able to breathe is really scary. But if you can donate a jab, donate. The government says boosters will make things better, but that seems unfair. I don’t think we have any idea about the suffering of our foreign neighbors, who must be devastating to Covid. Heather Mary Bowerling, 83, Retired, Winchester

Dave Fernley of Manchester.

“We should focus on ensuring that other parts of the world are vaccinated.”

I think it makes sense to provide booster jabs to a clinically vulnerable group of people, but my main feeling is to vaccinate other parts of the world before vaccination in the UK. It means that you should focus on that.

It feels like the government wants to repeat this with booster jabs, as it has received political backing from vaccination campaigns. We want to make it look like we’re doing something, even if it’s not the most effective use of effort and resources. The government knows that it can run a vaccination program, so it thinks “let’s run another program.” A little like the nightmare on Elm Street and its sequel, but lacking in imagination.

The rate of vaccination is quite high, which is good, but it has not been reproduced worldwide. From the point of view of our own interests, it is in our interest to donate vaccines to resist the spread of Covid in other countries, not only saving people’s lives, but also the subspecies that occur. It also helps reduce the number of seeds.

Personally, I think we should put more effort into the Covax (vaccine sharing) scheme, so I’m hesitant to get a booster. I think people in this country are often less interested in what is happening all over the world. We just witness a reduction in foreign aid. Dave Fernley, 60, retired, Manchester

“I think the third dose wants too much.”

I have Covid and know that my body is full of natural antibodies as I have been tested for them. I’m also completely vaccinated and have natural immunity, so I’m not sure if I need a third booster jab.

In other countries like France, if you are already infected with Covid, you only need to prove that you have been vaccinated once. This is not the case in the United Kingdom. Some medical circles don’t think a third dose is needed until further research is done-it’s very confusing. You may wonder if the government’s decisions are science-based or based on the amount of vaccine the government has.

I think the third dose wants too much. To tell the truth, it seems to be a business and a never-ending machine for making money for those who make vaccines. There are also countries where people need and do not have them. Helena, 57, works in the creative industry in London.

“It should be given to everyone like a flu shot.”

Booster jabs should be given to everyone like a flu shot. My view is that the sooner people are offered, the better. I have a daughter in her 50s. She and her partner were double vaccinated, but were infected with Covid and were quite ill. One of them currently has a long Covid.

It’s a shame that the government took a long time to decide on boosters, but they always seem to be late in planning because they may confuse other members of the party. I ran an engineering company that employs about 45 people. Every year, there was a doctor from a company that vaccinated against typhoid fever and polio. I don’t want anyone to get sick. Giving a booster jab seems to be common sense.

I have a daughter and a granddaughter in the Netherlands, but it’s very difficult to get there because I was vaccinated in February and my Covid passport is now out of date. At least the booster means I would have been jabbed recently. Ian Castle, 82, retired, Suffolk