Health
Bakersfield woman sues adventist and forces ivermectin COVID treatment | News
A local woman has sued Adventist Health and is forcing her husband to treat her husband with ivermectin, a parasitic drug proposed as a treatment for COVID-19.
In a proceeding filed in the Kern County Superior Court, plaintiffs state that her husband has been calmed down and is on a ventilator in the intensive care unit of Adventist Health Bakersfield. She is seeking a judge’s order to force the hospital to provide treatment allegedly prescribed by a doctor.
“(Husband) is literally at the doorstep of death, there is no more COVID-19 treatment protocol for the defendant hospital to administer to him, and (plaintiff) does not want to see her husband die,” the proceedings said. There is. “She is doing everything she can to give him a chance to survive.”
Californians do not disclose the names of patients and plaintiffs to protect the medical privacy of their families.
In the proceedings, Dr. See-Ruern Kitt stated that he prescribed ivermectin to the patient, but claimed that the hospital was not treating it, was outside the hospital’s protocol, and was useless.
Ivermectin, an approved drug for the treatment of parasitic diseases in humans and animals, is attracting attention as a proposed treatment for COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that prescriptions for the drug have increased 24-fold since the start of the pandemic, reaching 88,000 per week by August 13.
National health officials say there is no conclusive evidence to support the claim that ivermectin is an effective COVID-19 treatment.
In fact, the US Food and Drug Administration has openly warned against taking large doses of ivermectin because of the risk of serious side effects, including death. According to the CDC, in July, toxicology centers across the country reported a five-fold increase in drug-related phone calls.
Health officials in the two countries say that the most effective way to prevent coronavirus infection is to get vaccinated. Unlike ivermectin, the Pfizer vaccine has been approved by the FDA to prevent COVID-19 and has issued an emergency use authorization for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Still, plaintiffs’ families seem to see ivermectin as a source of hope in increasingly challenging situations. According to the lawsuit, all treatments so far have failed to improve a 66-year-old patient suffering from hypertension (a risk factor for COVID-19 complications) and hypercholesterolemia and hyperthyroidism. That is.
After “running out all options,” her husband’s condition deteriorated and medical staff advised the plaintiff and his children to go to the hospital to say goodbye.
Plaintiffs have offered to sign a form to release the hospital and its staff responsible for administering ivermectin, the proceedings say.
Nathan Hodges, a lawyer representing the family, did not return a request for comment on Thursday. So was Dr. Kitt. The plaintiff could not be asked for comment.
Adventist Health said in a statement that it was not possible to comment on the situation due to the proceedings.
“Our heart is in patients and their loved ones who are fighting this devastating virus,” the statement said.
An incident management meeting was held in Bakersfield on Thursday. According to the court’s website, the second meeting is scheduled for March next year.
Sammorgen can be reached at 661-395-7415. Follow him on Twitter: @smorgenTBC.
