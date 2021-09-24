Health
Oregon Coronavirus: 12 Deaths, 1,836 New Coronaviruses, and Breakthrough Infectious Diseases Discovered
Oregon health officials announced 1,836 new people on Thursday coronavirus Cases and 12 deaths.
In a newly released report, the state reported about 2,800 of the approximately 12,000 new cases in the week to September 18, or 23%. Among vaccinated people Against illness.That is the best rate From week Until July 24th, the ratio is always around 20%.
“As the number of cases of COVID-19 increased across Oregon, so did the breakthrough cases of the vaccine, but at a much lower rate than in the unvaccinated case,” the state writes. “Vaccination continues to be the most effective tool for reducing the spread of COVID-19.”
Of the 2.5 million fully vaccinated Oregons, just under 22,900 are infected with COVID-19.
“The number of breakthrough cases of vaccines identified in Oregon remains very low,” health officials said.
To date, 204 people have died in Oregon despite being vaccinated against COVID-19. Their average age is 81 years.
If there are new cases by county: Baker (9), Benton (22), Clackamas (133), Clatsop (18), Colombia (18), Couse (66), Crook (20), Curry (2), Deshuts (185), Douglas (67), Gilliam (2), Grant (4), Harney (11), Hood River (10), Jackson (90), Jefferson (39), Josephine (34), Clackamas (49), Lake (11), Lane (141) , Lincoln (8), Lynn (65), Malheur (26), Marion (166), Morrow (7), Multnomah (231), Pork (48), Sherman (4), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (105) , Union (13), Wallowa (11), Wasco (15), Washington (148), Yamhill (54).
Who died: The 3,650th Oregon-related death associated with the coronavirus was a 58-year-old woman in Lane County who was positive on September 10 and died at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital on September 21.
The 3,651th death was a 59-year-old Lane County woman who was positive on September 7 and died at the Mackenzie Willamet Medical Center on September 21.
The 3,652th death in Oregon was a 59-year-old Lane County woman who was positive on September 6 and died at the Mackenzie Willamette Medical Center on September 21.
The 3,653rd death was a 41-year-old Washington County man who died at home on September 17, testing positive on September 17.
The 3,654th death toll in Oregon was a 70-year-old Umatilla County woman who was positive on September 5 and died at St. Anthony Hospital on September 19.
The 3,655th death was a 93-year-old man from Marion County who was positive on September 10 and died at Salem Hospital on September 21.
The 3,656th death in Oregon is a 79-year-old Lane County man who tested positive on September 15 at the Mackenzie Willamette Medical Center and died on September 20.
The 3,657th death was an 81-year-old Klamath County man who tested positive on September 7 and died at the Sky Lakes Medical Center on September 19.
The 3,658th death in Oregon was an 83-year-old Jackson County man who was positive on September 8 and died at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on September 20.
The 3,659th death was a 63-year-old Jackson County man who was positive on August 20 and died on September 21 at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.
The 3,660th death toll in Oregon was a 72-year-old Jackson County man who was positive on August 6 and died on September 10 at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.
The 3,661th death was an 84-year-old woman from Clatsop County who tested positive on September 11 and died at home on September 18.
Everyone who died had an underlying medical condition, or the state was checking to see if they died.
hospitalization: 885 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized, a decrease of 54 from Wednesday. This includes 263 people in the intensive care unit, down 7 from Wednesday.
vaccination: Oregon reported 7,964 newly administered doses, including 3,924 administered Wednesday and the rest from the previous day.
Since it started: Oregon reported 318,914 confirmed or estimated infectious diseases and 3,661 deaths, among the lowest per capita numbers in the country.To date, state Reported 5,045,926 vaccinations were given, with 2,483,452 fully vaccinated and 234,466 partially vaccinated.
For more data and trends, please visit: https://projects.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/
-Fedor Emelianenko
[email protected]503-294-7674;
|
