TPWD proposes changes to CWD rules

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Service (TPWD) has made several suggestions to reduce the epidemic of fatal neurological disorders in deer. State-wide Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) regulations.

In a presentation to the Texas Park Wildlife Commission on September 15, TPWD Big Games Program Director Mitch Rockwood said that modifications were needed to mitigate risks not covered by current regulations. ..

“The epidemiology of the situation suggests that comprehensive CWD rules were not effective in early detection or containment of the disease,” Rockwood said. “We believe that changing the monitoring requirements for deer breeding facilities can address many shortcomings.”

Free-range deer in the Lubbock area tested positive for CWD in early March.

Since March 23, CWD has been detected at seven licensed deer breeding facilities in Texas. These facilities were isolated to prevent further spread of the disease.

Sites that subsequently shipped or received deer to or received deer from these facilities in the last five years were put on hold and were unable to ship or receive deer while the animal health authorities were investigating.

To address concerns that CWD was being transferred from a facility where the disease may exist undetected, TPWD issued an emergency CWD regulation in late June.

These rules are set to expire in December.

The proposed amendment proposed by TPWD in September requires CWD postmortem testing for all deer mortality rates in deer breeding facilities if the deer are 12 months or older.

“We agree with the stakeholder’s recommendation to report postmortem samples and submit them to the lab within 7 days,” Rockwood said. “We also agree with stakeholder recommendations to increase the minimum expected post-mortem testing, but we suggest a percentage of 5%.”

All deer need to be tested before they are released in a new location or facility, that is, live animals.

“Staff believe that we need to maintain the requirements of the urgent rules for pre-examination of all deer before release, but we recommend that the inspection be done for 8 months. “I will,” said Rockwood.

Deer under 6 months of age are not tested, so deer under 6 months of age cannot be released under the new amendment.

“This requirement is so important that if a deer is transferred in violation of this requirement, the facility should be disqualified from moving,” he said.

In that case, Rockwood said a facility was needed to follow up on the pre-need examination of the entire herd of deer to be released.

A test plan will also be needed where the deer are released.

“Limiting the number of breeding facilities that nursing facilities can accept fawns to one during a particular season is a strong feeling of the CWD Task Force,” Rockwood said. “Mixing deer from different institutions has long been a concern of the department and the Texas Animal Health Commission.”

This proposal will also discontinue what some people call a rent program.

“Breederbacks are not allowed to return to breeding facilities after being used at a DMP (Deer Management Permit) facility,” Rockwood said.

Trap, transport, and transplant (TTT) programs will also be suspended until they are fully evaluated. TPWD staff wants to determine if the program can be restarted without adding the risk of getting the disease.

This proposal will also change the requirements for gender verification to encourage owners to leave dangerous parts of deer carcasses on the harvest site.

“To facilitate this, we have proposed a change to proof of sexual requirements to allow the tailed genitals to act as proof of sex and species,” Rockwood said. Told. “I now chose to focus on dough deer just because it’s easy to deal with in the short term. Antlers are becoming more complex, and further review by the White-tailed Deer Advisory Board is a gender option. Needed to consider additional evidence. “

In addition to state-wide amendments to CWD regulations, the Commission recently approved In areas where CWD deer are known to prevent further spread of the disease.

The Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) hosted a special meeting at CWD on September 20, reviewing some of the information presented at the TPWD hearing and hearing from other stakeholders.

Kipdub, who runs agriculture and ranch near Three Rivers, spoke on behalf of Texas Farm Bureau as a member of the TFB Wildlife and Games Ranch Advisory Board.

“In Texas, hunting is a big business and an important part of the rural economy. Every year, thousands of farmers and ranchers across the state supplement their agricultural income by leasing for hunting.” Dub said.

Hunters stay in rural motels, shop at gas stations and grocery stores, dine at family restaurants, and buy hunting gear in local trinkets.

He also pointed out that Texas has more than 900 high-fence white-tailed deer breeding facilities, which also contributes significantly to the rural economy.

“They hire fence builders, maintenance workers, service companies, wildlife biologists and many others to run high-tech breeding businesses. Many build accommodations that hire hospitality staff. “I did,” said Dove. “These facilities have significantly increased the tax base in many local counties.”

Much is not yet known about CWD, but Dove said it is clear that some regulation needs to be implemented to minimize the risk of disease transmission and transfer.

“All such regulations are based on the best science available and require careful balancing of risks to the economic impact of state and state deer breeders,” Dove said. increase.

CWD is a neurodegenerative disease that affects certain species such as white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk, red deer, and deer.

Deer can be exposed to CWD by direct contact with infected animals or by contact with items in the exposed environment by infected animals.

Infected deer may show the apparent symptoms of the disease after years of shedding CWD prions through saliva, urine, feces, blood, and soft antlers.

Soil can be contaminated by the decomposition of dead infected animals.

CWD is a transmissible spongiform encephalopathy, a family disorder similar to scrapie, “mad cow disease” and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no evidence that CWD poses a serious risk to human health, but as a precautionary measure, hunters are encouraged not to consume the meat of infected animals.

TPWD makes a suggestion Accept comments on the proposal before the Commission takes further action.

The Texas Register is published weekly on the Texas Secretary of State’s website.