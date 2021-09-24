Another 714 COVID-19 cases have no additional deaths reported in Maine





State officials reported 714 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as delta variants continue to spread throughout Maine, especially in some rural areas of the state. Although the recent surge in COVID-19 appears to have eased in some parts of the country, Maine is still experiencing some of the state’s highest number of cases with pandemics and record hospitalizations. .. The 7-day average of new cases was relatively flat at 467 as of Friday, a slight increase from the average of 456 two weeks ago, but more than the dozens of cases reported daily in June and early July. Is also exponentially higher. There were no additional deaths reported on Friday. Penobscot County continues to experience the highest number of cases in the state, with 137 new cases reported on Friday. The counties with the highest infection rates in the last seven days are Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Somerset, but all 16 counties in Maine are currently experiencing “high” infection rates by federal standards. Is specified. As a result, masking is recommended, but not required, in all indoor public places for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. Quarantine and some districts are temporarily returning to virtual education as schools throughout the state report student and staff cases. Thursday, Maine Department of Education A total of 2,080 reports The percentage of COVID-19 has been reported by schools throughout the state over the last 30 days, up from 1,390 a week ago. The agency also reported 72 school outbreaks in the last 30 days, compared to 52 outbreaks last week. There are approximately 710 schools in Maine, with approximately 172,000 students and 47,000 school staff. Despite the higher number of cases than last year, state and local authorities have followed appropriate health and safety protocols, such as schools requesting masks indoors and encouraging everyone eligible to be vaccinated. He states that he can continue to study face-to-face as long as he is. Healthcare workers throughout the state will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but will lose their jobs next month, but teachers and staff at schools in Maine are not obliged to do the same. Similarly, the decision on whether to request a mask at school is a local decision. To date, the Main CDC has tracked 86,586 confirmed or estimated COVID-19 cases since the coronavirus was first detected in the state in March 2020. At least 1,009 deaths are associated with viral illness. New hospitalizations for Friday were not yet available. However, as of Thursday, there were 221 people admitted to the entire state with COVID-19, 83 of whom were on critical care and 37 were on ventilators. Bangor’s Eastern Maine Medical Center, the largest hospital serving northern and eastern Maine, averaged 54.6 COVID-19 patients per week ending Thursday. New hospital record.. “EMMC is still quite full not only for COVID patients, but for other individuals,” said Dr. James Jarvis, senior vice president of EMMC and COVID-19 incident commander for Northern Light Health, Thursday. “If any of our small critical access hospitals need to send patients for a higher level of care, it is always our concern that we will continue to have space for it. Yes, that remains our concern. “ This story will be updated. ” Previous Beach Ridge Motor Speedway is approaching the finish line 73 years later

