Ministry of Health hosts vaccine clinics at local schools





The Cleveland County Health Department continues its efforts to vaccinate the youngest people in our area against COVID-19. On Tuesday, the department held the first of a series of clinics in all of the county’s public middle and high schools, giving the first dose of coronavirus vaccine to school staff and students of sufficient age to receive it. I did. “We have a good turnout,” said school health manager Heather Boyles, while preparing for the clinic at Kings Mountain Middle School on Wednesday. “We did this in May and were able to get 180 vaccines, so all we can do now is just add it.” Among those who took the first dose on Wednesday was Weil Dark Lark, a 7th grade social studies teacher. “It was really a matter of accessibility and accessibility for me,” Clark said. Eighteen people received their first injections at Crest Middle School and High School Tuesday clinics, and 11 more vaccines were given at Kings Mountain Middle Wednesday clinics. The clinic will be held Thursday at Burns Middle School and High School, and shots will be distributed at Shelby Middle School and High School on Friday. The final school clinic will be held next Thursday at Kings Mountain High School. Prior to each clinic, the school provided a permit for parents to fill out and return if they wanted their child to be vaccinated. Since the reopening of school in August, the need for youth vaccination has regained attention. At a press conference on Monday, health officials warned that the number of cases was increasing among young people. more:Cleveland County Authorities: COVID Delta Variant is a County-Wide Crisis Currently, 4% of the fully vaccinated population in Cleveland County is in the 12-17 age group. “12 to 17 years old make up 8% of the total population of our county,” De Shay Oliver, Deputy Director of Health, said in an email. “Cleveland County is also experiencing the most serious levels of virus infection in groups aged 0-17 and 25-49. Teens, like everyone else, get the COVID-19 virus. Some young people are infected and have not been vaccinated. They make up many cases. “ According to Oliver, one of the reasons young people are less likely to be vaccinated is that young and healthy people are less likely to suffer serious symptoms if they are infected with the coronavirus. Although they are unlikely to suffer from serious symptoms, young people are still at risk of long-term side effects of COVID and can carry the virus and infect people at high risk of illness, hospitalization and death. .. “The longer the virus continues to spread throughout our community, the more chances the virus has to mutate,” Oliver said. “As we have seen with delta variants, each mutation in the virus can be highly contagious and dangerous, and as the virus mutates, vaccines can become less effective in preventing infections and illnesses. It is sexual. It is essential to reduce COVID-19, which mutates the majority of the population. “ Dustin George can be contacted at 704-669-3337 or [email protected]

