Covid vaccine provided to 16 and 17 years old by national reservation service





NS The NHS is currently offering children 16 and 17 years old the opportunity to book the Covid vaccine through the National Reservation Service. Since the vaccine was introduced to the age group in August, about 60% of young people have already been vaccinated. Online booking service now offers another way for people 16 and 17 years old England To get a single shot of Pfizer Jab in line with a joint committee on vaccination and immunization advice. The NHS will send thousands of texts to qualified teens in the coming days. Also, starting Friday, UK healthcare and social workers will be able to make reservations through the online service of Booster Vaccines. read more Dr. Nikki Kanani, GP and Deputy Leader NHS England The vaccination program states: Vaccinations at festivals, soccer stadiums and beachfronts. “In addition to being protected by one of the hundreds of walk-in centers across the country, people aged 16 and 17 can now book through a national booking service, which is convenient. You can make a reservation at a convenient local location on time. “Vaccines are safe and effective, meaning not only can we continue to enjoy what we enjoy most, but we can also provide essential protection to you and your family and friends.” Since the program began in December 2020, more than 78 million vaccinations have been given and 9 out of 10 adults have been vaccinated for the first time. NHS staff and volunteers are vaccinated on the university campuses of pop-up clinics and walk-in centers. They encouraged students to take their first jab or second dose and be protected when the new school year begins. Vaccine Minister Maggie Throup said: “I will continue to encourage everyone to book their jabs as soon as possible to ensure that you and your family are given the best possible protection.” Minister of Health Sajid Javid “Getting significant vaccine protection has become even easier with the launch of a national booking service that allows people aged 16 to 17 to book vaccines. “We know the vaccine works. In the UK alone, more than 123,100 lives were saved, 24 million infections and 230,000 hospitalizations were prevented. “So book your vaccine as soon as possible to protect yourself and your loved ones from the virus.” Starting September 16, NHS England launched additional vaccines for everyone over the age of 50, vulnerable people, and front-line medical and social workers. On Monday, the NHS also began vaccination of children aged 12 to 15 years. government Accepted the Chief Medical Officer of the United Kingdom. It is advisable to extend the jab to the age group.

