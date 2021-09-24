Fresh blood with good friends: social life of vampire bats





When thinking about vampire bats, friendship and cooperation may not be among the qualities that come to mind for these bloody creatures at night. But maybe they should. Scientists provided a deeper understanding of the social relationships between vampire bats on Thursday, while those who formed “friendship” -like bonds with others were looking for food. And showed how to rendezvous. Researchers have attached a small device to 50 vampire bats to track nighttime foraging in Panama. These flying mammals drink blood from the wounds they inflict on cows in the pasture. The study included female bats, which are known to have stronger social relationships than males. Among the bats were 23 wild individuals in captivity. Approximately two years during related research on social behavior of bats. Social ties have already been observed between some of them. After being returned to the wild, it was found that bats often joined “friends” during foraging and probably coordinated hunting. “Each bat maintains its own network of close, collaborative social ties,” said Gerald Carter, a behavioral ecologist at Ohio State University, and the Smithsonian Tropical Studies, which led the study in the journal PLoSBiology. The place says. Social ties when vampire bats roost on trees include grooming each other and regurgitating a blood diet for hungry companions. Studies have shown that the social bonds formed by roosts have extended to hunting. Bats attack their prey from the ground, use their sharp teeth to open wounds, and slap blood with their tongue. (Photo: Reuters) “This study opens up exciting new windows for these animals in their social life,” Carter said. Researchers suspect that bats rarely go out for food with their “friends”, but connect with them during hunting and probably recognize each other’s vocalizations. There is. They assume that bats may feed by exchanging information about feeding locations and access to open wounds. Vampire bats inhabiting the warm regions of Latin America With a wingspan of about 7 inches (18 cm), it is the only mammal fed a blood-only diet. They live in colonies ranging from tens to thousands of individuals. “People’s first reaction to vampire bats is usually” uh, scary. ” But when we talk about their complex social life, we’re very surprised to find what humans do in bats and what they expect from primates, “co-authored the study. Said Simon Ripperger. , Postdoctoral Fellow, Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute. Lippelger called them “amazing creatures” for several reasons. “In addition to their social life, vampire bats are very special: specializing in a 100% blood diet is already very rare among vertebrates,” Ripperger said. “They are great runners you can’t expect from bats. They have a heat sensor in their nose that helps them find a place to chew. Saliva contains proteins that prevent blood from clotting. This is actually It is used in medical trials to prevent blood clots in patients suffering from stroke. “ Bats use their sharp teeth to open wounds and attack prey from the ground, Wrap the blood with your tongue. Carter said there is reason to fear vampire bats because they can infect livestock and people with rabies. “But I think they are beautiful and interesting animals in their own right,” Carter added. “Thus, they are a bit like grizzly bears, sharks, mice, and venomous snakes. Animals can help or endanger people, but they should still be grateful for themselves. is.”

