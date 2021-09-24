Health
Is my symptom COVID or a cold? How can I tell the difference?
COVID-19 and the common cold may share similar symptoms, but there are also symptoms that distinguish the two from each other.
Here’s what you need to know about some of the important differences between these diseases and how to know the differences without having to be tested for COVID-19.
Both COVID-19 and the common cold come from the virus. According to the Mayo Clinic.
COVID-19 is derived from SARS-CoV-2, but most common colds are derived from rhinovirus.
These viruses spread in a similar way, causing many of the same signs and symptoms in infected people.
However, there are some differences. For example, sneezing is a common symptom of a common cold, but it is rare in COVID-19.
There are cases of COVID-19 where loss of taste and odor is common. It’s rarely a common cold.
Shared by both viruses The following symptoms, It becomes difficult to distinguish the virus without first being tested for COVID-19.
- cough
- Malaise
- muscle pain
- Runny nose or stuffy nose
- sore throat
This is why health authorities recommend that you be tested for COVID-19 if any of these symptoms occur.
Symptoms of COVID-19 appear 2 to 14 days after exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Common cold symptoms appear 1-3 days after being exposed to the virus that causes the common cold.
According to the Mayo Clinic, COVID-19 and cold can be received at the same time.
Ultimately, the only way to tell if you have a cold or COVID-19 is to have your COVID-19 tested and consult your healthcare provider.
If you try to diagnose your illness based solely on your symptoms, you don’t know if you actually have one or the other.
Related article about COVID-19:
Is my symptom COVID or flu? How can I tell the difference between viruses?
Symptoms of Delta mutants to be aware of when fully vaccinated
Is it safe to get the flu shot and the COVID vaccine at the same time?
Our journalism needs your support.Subscribe today NJ.com
Catherine Rodriguez can be reached at [email protected].. Do you have any hints?Please tell me nj.com/tips..
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nj.com/coronavirus/2021/09/are-my-symptoms-covid-or-a-cold-how-do-i-know-the-difference.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]