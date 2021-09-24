



Wendy Burns has been racing for 25 consecutive years. The race took on a whole new meaning when she was diagnosed with breast cancer herself.

Greensboro, North Carolina — Approximately 5,500 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year in North Carolina. The good news of this is that more women are surviving. according to study According to UNC School of Medicine, 80% of women have lived for more than 10 years after diagnosis. Wendy Burns is a breast cancer survivor who supports triad women through exercise. Burns strapped her infiltration for 25 consecutive years 5k for women only in Corn Health. She ran before the diagnosis of cancer, showed support during chemotherapy, and continues to run even after the cancer is gone. According to Burns, it all started in the 90’s when some of the members of Greensboro Jazzercise were employees of Corn Health. “They were looking for something to warm the crowd,” Burns said. Her members have been in 5k for years and have asked Burns to take part in the race. “It was a very small event. The stage was a small wooden platform just 3 inches from the ground,” Burns said. After years of awakening the crowd, Burns saw the charity race grow into the pink waters and have more than 2,000 breast cancer advocates. Early registration and packet mailing will end today! Register at www.womensonly5k.com and don’t miss it! Contributor 5K walk & run for women only on Friday, September 3, 2021 “My mother is a survivor of breast cancer and it happens near my house, so I was really interested in it,” Burns said. In 2009, when she was diagnosed with breast cancer herself, it really suffered a chest burn. “Being in the middle of chemotherapy in October took on a whole new meaning,” says Brands. “I actually received chemotherapy on Thursday and warmed up the race on Saturday morning. I didn’t take a walk that day.” Burns’ Gun Fight opened her eyes to why she needed a walk. “I was fortunate enough to get insurance to cover and help with this, but the sacrifice it costs you is not only physically, mentally and emotionally, but also financially astounding,” Burns said. He said. “It’s great for us to have a fundraising activity and a mammography fund for women to lean forward when needed.” Race-related fees cover the cost of corn health breast cancer screening for uninsured women who can’t afford it. Through the Alight program, the triad can also help offset the cost of the daily needs of breast cancer patients. I still have time to register here..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/good-morning-show/breast-cancer-5k-cone-health/83-63f0b930-99d2-4a13-bae6-13b2c3d04f4e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos