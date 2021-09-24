Health
2021 Lasker Awards Honors Research on RNA Vaccines, Neuroscience, etc.
The 2021 Lasker Awards, announced Friday, are scientists who have done important work for the Covid-19 vaccine, scientists who have discovered how to control the firing of neurons with light rays, and influential work and leadership in medicine. Was given to the researchers who changed. ..
The prize is named after Mary and Alfred Rasker. Rasker is an advocate of medical research, and her husband is sometimes referred to as the father of modern advertising. They are one of the most prestigious awards in medicine, with dozens of Lasker winners receiving the Nobel Prize. Recipients in each category will share a $ 250,000 prize. NS No awards were awarded in 2020 Because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Significant advances leading to the Covid vaccine.
Kariko CatalinDrew Weissman, Senior Vice President of BioNTech, and Professor of Vaccine Research at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine, shared this year’s Lascard de Bakey Clinical Medicine Research Award.
In retrospect, in 2005, when Dr. Kariko and Dr. Weissman proudly announced their amazing discoveries about messenger RNA (also known as mRNA), which directs cells to make proteins. The breakthrough was clear. Scientists have noticed that when mRNA is added to a cell, the cell destroys it immediately. However, we were able to prevent its destruction by slightly modifying the mRNA. When they added the modified mRNA to the cells, it could easily encourage the cells to make the proteins they chose.
However, at the time, most scientists were not interested in the key technologies of mRNA vaccines because they thought there was a better way to immunize them.
Their treatise, Published in Immunity in 2005 Little attention was paid after multiple rejections by other journals. The discovery seemed esoteric.
Dr. Weissman and Dr. Calico wrote a grant to continue their work. Their application was rejected. Ultimately, two biotechnology companies turned to this task. Moderna in the US and BioNTech in Germany. The two companies have studied the use of mRNA vaccines against influenza, cytomegalovirus, and other illnesses, but have not escaped clinical trials for years.
After that, the coronavirus appeared. Amazingly effective vaccine made by Moderna and Pfizer-Use of BioNTech Modifications discovered by Dr. Calico and Dr. Weissman..
The two scientists are currently being rewarded for their discoveries, including the $ 3 million Breakthrough Prize and the $ 1 million Albany Award.
In an interview this week, Dr. Carico said her biggest reward was contributing to the development of many life-saving vaccines.
“For me, it’s enough to know that I’ve contributed and that so many people have been helped,” she said.
Dr. Weissman is honored to be with him and Dr. Calico in this week’s interview, Work leading up to mRNA vaccine Involvement It’s not just about modifying mRNA..
“People need to know that this is not a one-time experiment we did, and that the vaccine was manufactured in 10 months,” he said. “We make modified mRNAs and are honored, but the vaccine is based on more than 20 years of research by Katy and I, and hundreds, if not thousands, of other scientists. Working by. “
New clues to the nerve roots of behavior.
Karl Deisseroth of Stanford University, Peter Hegemann, Professor Emeritus of the Max Planck Institute for Biochemistry in Martinsried, Germany, and Dieter Osterhelt of Humboldt University of Berlin shared the Albert Lasker Award for Basic Medical Research. ..
The 2007 experiment by Dr. Deisseroth and his students looked miraculous. They illuminated the blue light through an optical fiber embedded in the rat’s brain. It was aimed at the neurons that control the movement of the whiskers. The beard fluttered. Dr. Deisseroth was able to control rat behavior with a thin ray of light.
But the experiment It is built on years of work.
The road began in the late 1960s When Dr. Oesterhelt was intrigued by the bacteria that live in salt marshes. Bacteria are wrapped in a purple membrane that contains light-sensing proteins, as reported by Dr. Oesterhelt in 1971. In response to light, proteins send ions one by one into cells. This was interesting because when the nerve ignites, a similar result can be obtained by opening a tunnel that puts ions into the membrane.
Another leap took place in 1991 when Dr. Hegemann, who studies light-sensitive algae, reported that algae use proteins related to Dr. Oesterhelt’s bacteria. In the presence of light, proteins tunnel through the algae membrane, allowing ions to enter.
Dr. Deisseroth inferred that these proteins convert light into electrical activity by opening ion channels. So he started an experiment to see if adding genes for light-sensing proteins to nerve cells could cause their firing. That led to experiments with rat whiskers. Study cascade Showing nerve firing can be controlled by light.
Understand Vaccine and Mask Obligations in the United States
-
- Vaccine rules.. August 23, Food and Drug Administration Fully approved by Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine For people over the age of 16, it paves the way for increased obligations in both the public and private sectors.Private companies Increasingly obligatory vaccines For employees.Such a mission Legally permitted And it has been upheld by court complaints.
- Mask rule.. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in July Recommended All Americans wear masks in indoor public places within the area of the outbreak, regardless of vaccination status. This is the reverse of the guidance provided in May. Find out where CDC guidance applies, And where The state has its own mask policy.. The battle for masks is controversial in some states. Local leaders against state bans..
- University. More than 400 universities require students to be vaccinated with Covid-19. Almost everything is in the states that voted for President Biden..
- school..both California When New York City Introduced vaccine obligations to education staff. According to a survey released in August, many American parents with school-age children I’m against the vaccines that students are required to do, More supportive mask obligations for students, teachers and staff who do not have shots.
- Hospitals and medical centers.. Many hospitals and major healthcare systems require employees to be vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine. It cites an increase in the number of cases caused by Delta variants and a stubbornly low immunization rate in their community, even within their workforce.
- New York City..Workers and customers need vaccination proof Indoor dining, gym, performance And other indoor situations. However, enforcement will not begin until September 13. Teachers and other educational workers The city’s vast school system requires at least one vaccination by September 27, without the option of weekly testing. Municipal hospital workers You will also need to be vaccinated or have a weekly test. Employees in New York have similar rules.
- At the federal level. The Pentagon has announced that it will mandate the country’s coronavirus vaccination. 1.3 million active troops “At the latest” by mid-September.President Biden announced: All private federal officials need to do it Get vaccinated against coronavirus Or submit regular tests, social distances, mask requirements and restrictions on most trips.
Scientists around the world are now using light-sensing proteins that add to cells to activate and silence animal neurons to study behaviors from hunger and thirst to anxiety and childcare. I am.
In an interview this week, psychiatrist Dr. Deisseroth said his message to the general public “shows the value of pure basic science, not necessarily driven by immediate influence.” ..
At first, no one knew that algae and bacteria studies could allow researchers to see what behaviors are controlled by individual neurons. But that’s very likely, Dr. Deisseroth said, adding that one day “all kinds of treatments can be designed” with such information about mental illness.
Honor your scientific career in many acts.
David Baltimore, now an emeritus professor at the California Institute of Technology, received the Lasker Coshland Special Achievement Award in Medicine.
Dr. Baltimore rushed into the Pantheon of molecular biology when he made an amazing discovery in 1970. The rule, advocated by Francis Crick and known as the Central Dogma, was wrong. He said that intracellular information travels in only one direction — DNA directed the formation of RNA, which directs the formation of proteins. However, Dr. Baltimore discovered that the flow of information can flow from RNA to DNA.
In 1975, at the age of only 37, Dr. Baltimore shared the Nobel Prize for his work.
It was only the beginning of his career, leading to major discoveries in cancer and immunology and retention of scientific leadership. Dr. Baltimore was the founding director of MIT’s Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Sciences, the president of Rockefeller University, and the president of the California Institute of Technology.
During the AIDS crisis, Dr. Baltimore co-chaired an influential committee of the National Academy of Sciences that helped invigorate research and public health campaigns.
In an interview this week, he said his greatest satisfaction was his work in the basic sciences of both discovery and its impact on medicine and society.
“By focusing on basic science, I was able to influence cancer, AIDS, and immunology, and it’s very rewarding,” said Dr. Baltimore. “It proves the maxim that basic science is the seed corn of social influence.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/24/health/lasker-prize-covid-vaccine.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]