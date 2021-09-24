2021 Lasker Awards Honors Research on RNA Vaccines, Neuroscience, etc.

The 2021 Lasker Awards, announced Friday, are scientists who have done important work for the Covid-19 vaccine, scientists who have discovered how to control the firing of neurons with light rays, and influential work and leadership in medicine. Was given to the researchers who changed. ..

The prize is named after Mary and Alfred Rasker. Rasker is an advocate of medical research, and her husband is sometimes referred to as the father of modern advertising. They are one of the most prestigious awards in medicine, with dozens of Lasker winners receiving the Nobel Prize. Recipients in each category will share a $ 250,000 prize. NS No awards were awarded in 2020 Because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Significant advances leading to the Covid vaccine.

Kariko CatalinDrew Weissman, Senior Vice President of BioNTech, and Professor of Vaccine Research at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine, shared this year’s Lascard de Bakey Clinical Medicine Research Award.

In retrospect, in 2005, when Dr. Kariko and Dr. Weissman proudly announced their amazing discoveries about messenger RNA (also known as mRNA), which directs cells to make proteins. The breakthrough was clear. Scientists have noticed that when mRNA is added to a cell, the cell destroys it immediately. However, we were able to prevent its destruction by slightly modifying the mRNA. When they added the modified mRNA to the cells, it could easily encourage the cells to make the proteins they chose.