Legionella found in Scottish hospital water





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> Patients are convinced that their risk of developing legionellosis is “very low.” According to NHS Lanarkshire, regular water sampling has found the Legionella bacterium in the kidney and endoscopy unit at the Monklands Hospital in Airdrie. Filters are currently located in the ward where the basin and shower outlet in the unit and the same water tank are installed. sign up In our public interest bulletin-get the latest news about the coronavirus sign up In our public interest bulletin-get the latest news about the coronavirus No patient shows signs of illness. Susan Friel, Nursing Director of the NHS Lanarkshire Acute Services, said: “This includes sampling regularly until a full set of negative samples is available, and holding the filter in place as long as necessary. “The risk of developing legionellosis with this particular strain is very low, and we want to reassure patients and staff that the steps we have taken are prophylactic while continuing to sample water.” She added that infection prevention and control measures have been taken and no patients have shown signs of legionellosis, but staff will continue to monitor the situation for the next few days. Christina Coulombe, Head of Infection Prevention and Control of the Health Commission, said: “Portable sink options have been discussed with staff and are now available in areas requested by staff. Senior staff in all three areas can request more portable sinks by contacting colleagues at the facility. “

