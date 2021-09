What is the most effective mask type for delta variants?

NS Discussion about face masks There have been many twists and turns during the Covid pandemic. Masks have been an option in most public spaces in the UK since July, but the spread of Delta Variant of Covid-19 Even when others abandoned them, some began to look for more effective facial coverings. Many health organizations and professionals advise people to be more serious. “Given the Delta variant It’s there, you probably need to upgrade your mask, “said Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Faculty of Public Health at Brown University. Fox news Early this month. Initially, the general public was advised not to buy surgical grade masks used by medical professionals due to the lack of such protective equipment. However, it is now more widely available and offers better protection than standard fabric covers. Dr. Peter Chin Hong, an infectious disease expert at the University of California, San Francisco, said: quartz Now, “The baseline must be a surgical mask.” “Even in hospitals, I mainly wear surgical masks,” he added. Even more effective are the N95 mask and the FFP2 mask. Wired.. These are believed to protect both the wearer and the people around him. The World Health Organization cites studies showing that the FFP2 and N95 mask filtration systems are 94% and 95% effective, respectively. However, it is expensive to use because it tends to be non-reusable. Raina MacIntyre, head of the Biosecurity Research Program at the University of New South Wales, Australia, who has done a lot of research on masks, said: N95 has no choice. “ She states that using a combination of cotton / linen and polyester / nylon, a “high performance cloth mask” can be made to effectively block droplets, similar to the performance of surgical protection. I did. NS Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, US public health agencies recommend that you can improve the fit of your fabric or surgical mask by tying the straps and pushing the sides. As a rule of thumb, a mask is generally suitable if you feel warm air coming in from the front of the mask as you inhale or exhale. Atlantic Researchers at several major universities reported monitoring approximately 350,000 adults in the countryside of Bangladesh. As Quartz pointed out, the study found that the villages that distributed the cloth masks had an 8.5% reduction in symptoms, while the villages that received the surgical masks had a 13.6% reduction. When one-third of adults with symptoms commonly associated with Covid underwent a blood test, researchers found a 11% reduction in those who wore surgical masks, but infections in those who wore cloth masks. Was found to have decreased by only 5%. “When I saw these results, I threw away the cloth mask,” said study co-author Stephen Ruby. “If the delta is circulating and you wear a mask, why not wear a mask that you can see from the data?”

