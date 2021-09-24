A man attacked a female nurse after his wife was vaccinated against Covid without permission – East Bay Times





By Alisha Ebrahimji | CNN Police are looking for a man in Canada who says he hit the nurse’s face many times, gave his wife the Covid-19 vaccine without permission, and then slammed her on the ground. According to Sherbrooke police spokesman Martin Career, a man entered a brunette pharmacy in Sherbrooke, a city in southern Quebec, at about 9:15 am on Monday, and police did not name him 40. I blamed the teenage nurse. CNN. “Initially, the suspect was very angry and very aggressive. He asked the nurse why she vaccinated his wife without his consent,” Career said. I did. “And he hit her face to the right so many times that the nurse didn’t have time to defend or explain herself … and she fell to the ground and the suspect ran out of drugstores. I did. “ There is no law in Canada that requires an individual to have a spouse’s permission to be vaccinated, and it is unclear if his wife agreed. He said the nurse was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he was treated for “polytrauma of the face.” As a result of the incident, the pharmacy told CNN partners: CBC, They suspended vaccination. CNN contacted the pharmacy but refused to comment on whether the vaccination had been given on Thursday. Brunet Pharmacy’s parent company, The Jean Coutu Group Inc., also declined to comment, but told CNN that it “completely condemns this unacceptable behavior for the pharmacy team, which has provided essential services since the outbreak of the pandemic.” According to data from Our World in Data, Canada vaccinates 69.8% of its population, 15.6% higher than the United States. CNN Vaccine Tracker.. According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, most Canadians welcome public health measures, which is one of the highest immunization rates in the world, but with higher cases and hospitalizations, especially among young people. doing. Unvaccinated Canadian.. Police do not have the names or photos of the suspects in the case or security footage, the carrier said. However, they have an explanation for the man and hope to be able to identify him and prosecute him for assault with the help of the general public. The suspect is a 30-45 year old male, 6 feet tall, medium physique, dark skin, short brown hair, thick eyebrows, two small ear piercings on both ears, and hands. The tattoo is in the shape of a cross, the carrier said. The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., Warner Media Company. all rights reserved.

