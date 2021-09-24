Health
COVID-19: State Revives Emergency Order at NB as State Reports 3 Deaths and 78 New Cases-New Brunswick
As Delta variant Strengthening its grip on New Brunswick, the state has regained many new steps by reviving the emergency and reporting record-breaking incidents.
Since Thursday, more than 78 people COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Three people in their 70s and 80s died in Zone 1 and three people over 90 died in Zone 4.
31 are hospitalized and 15 are in the ICU.
“It’s a shame to get back to the emergency, but it’s necessary. Prime Minister Brain Higgs added at a press conference on Friday that the” trigger “for the emergency order was hospitalization, not the number of cases.
“To delay the spread of COVID-19, all New Brunswickers need to take urgent action, regardless of vaccination status.”
Parents argue that NB should be more transparent about cases of COVID-19 among adolescents
The emergency will take effect on Friday night at 11:59 pm and will be reviewed every two weeks, Higgs said.
Emergency situations include the following restrictions:
- People must limit their contacts to 20 consistent contacts in addition to their family.
- Indoor private gatherings are limited to 20 consistent contacts.
- There are no restrictions on outdoor gatherings as long as the physical distance is maintained.
- People gather or exercise, including museums, cinemas, theaters, bingo halls, casinos, amusement centers, arenas, game rooms, pool halls, live entertainment venues, weddings, funerals, gyms, yoga studios, and similar venues. Businesses and events need to guarantee everything Employees are fully vaccinated or continuously masked and regularly tested. Regular customers and participants attending such events must continue to be fully vaccinated.
- Physical distance is required for companies, services and events that do not require vaccination certification, such as grocery stores, retail stores, private companies and libraries.
- The place of worship has the option of either ensuring that all participants show evidence of complete vaccination or taking the following steps:
- It works with 50% capacity.
- Maintain physical distance.
- Ensures continuous use of the mask.
- Record the names of all attendees or assign seats.
- Eliminate songs from the service.When
- Keep out of people who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 or who are instructed to self-isolate.
According to Higgs, the state of emergency goes into effect when more than 25 people are hospitalized and is lifted when less than 10 people are hospitalized.
These measures will be added to Limits announced earlier this week, People showing evidence of vaccination to attend a particular event or business, mandatory indoor masking of all public spaces, and people New Brunswick Travel Registration Program Before entering the countryside.
The state also announced on Thursday that it will Started the third inoculation of mRNA vaccine To a specific group of people with weakened immunity.
Medical officer Dr. Jennifer Russell said last week that the state saw an average of 67 new cases and one new hospitalization each day.
“It’s clear that our current situation is very serious,” she said.
“Without further measures, more cases will be seen in the coming weeks and more New Brunswickers will need hospital treatment.”
“I’m not going to leave” in Delta
Mathieu Chalipoux, head of public health COVID-19 epidemiologist, told journalists at an early afternoon technical briefing that each newly reported case produced an average of 1.5 more cases. ..
“I’ve seen this level of growth before, but I’m sure I’ve never seen such sustainable growth across the state,” he said.
Chalifoux said Delta is now a major variant of the state and warned that trying to curb its spread is more important than ever.
“It goes through a cycle that goes through your home and extends from your home to the events you attend,” he said.
“From people to children, to school, to work, and everywhere in between … it’s with us and we’re not going to leave.”
