The state has managed more than 50,000 booster shots – CBS Baltimore





Annapolis, Maryland (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,363 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths, according to state health data released Friday morning. The percentage of people who tested positive decreased by 0.1% to 4.28%. read more: Volunteers invited to help grow oysters at Baltimore Harbor Doctors say the new case is being fueled by a dangerous strain targeting unvaccinated individuals. At a press conference in August, Governor Larry Hogan reported that the Delta variant was two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, causing almost all new cases identified in Maryland. Said that. “Vaccines are arguably the only and most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and the proliferation of delta variants, and Maryland’s vaccination rates continue to outpace the country,” Hogan said. Says. Over 3.8 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. Hospitalization decreased by 20 to 772. Of those hospitalized, 587 are still receiving acute care and 185 are in the ICU. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 525,123 cases have been confirmed and 10,134 have died. There are 3,865,944 fully vaccinated Marylanders. The state administered 7,842,216 doses. Of these, 3,924,568 was the first dose and 4,693 were given in the last 24 hours. They received a second dose of 3,566,331 doses and 5,326 doses on the final day. The state resumed receiving Johnson & Johnson vaccine in April after the CDC and FDA lifted the vaccine suspension due to the discovery of a rare blood clot in some women. A total of 299,613 Marylanders were vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson, reaching 550 on the final day. read more: Baltimore launches new 190K recycling cart in the next 5 months On September 24, after the CDC gave Pfizer booster final approval, Governor Hogan announced immediate approval of Marylander’s booster shot, which received a second Pfizer shot at least six months ago.Hogan Already approved for use For vulnerable people in early September. The state received 51,704 additional vaccines, with 1,758 doses on the final day. The state reported that 83.1% of all Maryland adults received at least one vaccination. In August, the state launched a post-vaccination infection dashboard that is updated every Wednesday. As of September 22, last Wednesday, there were a total of 18,243 cases among fully vaccinated Marylanders. Of these cases, 1,331 vaccinated Marylanders were hospitalized. This represents 8.73% of all Covid cases admitted in the state. 156 fully vaccinated Marylanders have died. This represents 8.36% of Covid’s deaths confirmed in laboratories in the state. Coronavirus resources: The breakdown of the numbers is as follows. By county county Case Dead (number) Ally Gainy 8,734 (228) 2 * Anne Arundel 49,843 (710) 15 * Baltimore 72,781 (1,721) 42 * Baltimore city 58,311 (1,282) 26 * Culvert 5,064 (92) 1 * Caroline 2,807 (39) 0 * Carol 10,856 (269) 6 * Cecil 7,740 (162) 2 * Charles 13,522 (230) 2 * Dorchester 3,710 (72) 1 * Frederick 22,737 (353) Ten * Galette 2,595 (69) 1 * Hurford 19,080 (325) 8 * Howard 21,634 (262) 7 * Kent 1,539 (49) 3 * Montgomery 79,097 (1,622) 51 * Prince Georges 95,797 (1,623) 43 * Queen of Great Britain 3,512 (63) 1 * St Mary’s 8,268 (143) 1 * Somerset 3,066 (46) 0 * Talbot 2,537 (49) 0 * Washington 17,367 (355) Five * Waikamiko 9,961 (200) 0 * Worcester 4,565 (112) 1 * No data 0 (58) 0 * Age group and gender Other news: Grand jury indicts three suspects for murder of eight-year-old PJ Evans Age / gender Case Dead (number) 0-9 34,085 (Four) 0 * 10-19 56,711 (6) 1 * 20-29 95,613 (49) 1 * 30-39 90,250 (129) 7 * 40-49 77,117 (331) Five * 50-59 75,892 (902) 34 * 60-69 50,637 (1,739) 27 * 70-79 27,760 (2,559) 47 * 80 years old and over 17,058 (4,413) 106 * No data 0 (2) 0 * woman 275,139 (4,890) 111 * Man 249,984 (5,244) 117 * Gender unknown 0 (0) 0 * By race and ethnicity Race / ethnicity Case Dead (number) African American (NH) 165,742 (3,645) 85 * Asia (NH) 12,711 (339) 11 * White (NH) 193,818 (5,131) 112 * Hispanic 75,667 (856) 19 * Other (NH) 24,261 (110) 1 * No data 52,924 (53) 0 *

