Health
Scientists say tablets to treat COVID may soon be available
Antiviral drugs in the form of tablets are currently under development in clinical trials, and scientists say they may hit the market within a few months.
At least three antiviral drugs for COVID-19 are in clinical trials, and the results of these clinical trials are expected by late fall or early winter. Karl Diffenbach, Director of AIDS, National Institute of Infectious Diseases..
“I think we have an answer as to what these tablets can do in the coming months.” Diffenbach told Kaiser Health News..
Diffenbach said a front-line drug called molnupiravir was being developed by Merck & Co. When Ridgeback biotherapy..The other two drugs are from Pfizer, And currently known as PF-07321332, and AT-527.
These two drugs are being developed by Roche When Atea Pharmaceuticals, Each.
According to Kaiser Health News, These drugs work by blocking “the ability of the virus to replicate in human cells.”
However, they are still months to be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). these days, the only The FDA-approved antiviral treatment for COVID-19 is remdesivir.
Unlike the three drugs currently being studied, remdesivir can only be given intravenously to patients who are ill enough to be hospitalized with the coronavirus. According to the FDA.
