Health
The decision to end all COVID-19 measures was a mistake, says state infectious disease doctors.
According to one of the state’s top infectious disease experts, the decision to end all COVID-19 restrictions at the end of July was false.
Horizon Health infectious disease expert Dr. Gordon Dau said in a public briefing on Friday afternoon that authorities underestimated the potential spread of the delta variant when it entered the green phase on July 30. I admitted.
“Of course, all of us in this room would agree that it wasn’t the right decision because of the evidence of a rapid increase in the delta virus in the state,” he said.
The Dow was adjacent to Public Health COVID-19 epidemiologist Mathieu Chalifoux, Interim CEO of Holizon Health, Dr. John Dornan, and Vitalité Health Network CEO, Dr. France Desrosiers.
He said the “look back” decision was wrong.
“The big question is, did we do something different? Was it the right decision at the time? It’s always hard to guess because many other jurisdictions made exactly the same mistakes.”
See | Leading Infectious Disease Specialists Say Many Other Jurisdictions Made The Same Mistake
He noted that other jurisdictions, including Alberta, Saskatchewan, the United States and the United Kingdom, have decided to lift restrictions that later turned out to be premature.
“There were many mistakes when you saw it,” he said.
Dow said it was not part of the decision to lift the emergency order and end public health measures, as it only advised the state “until July.” The Pandemic Countermeasures Headquarters to which he belonged was dissolved.
When asked about Dow’s comments at a subsequent press conference, Prime Minister Blaine Higgs said he still believed that the resumption was “the right thing for New Brunswick,” based on government information at the time.
Higgs told reporters that vaccinated visitors were already admitted to the state before the final transition to green, and despite the fact that people could get together, the restrictions were imposed. He said the end gave his family a summer “pardon.”
“I know it’s convenient to try to take a little moment here,” the Prime Minister said.
“Maybe there’s a lot of time in hindsight throughout my life. I think it’s different. And yes, could this be one of them in hindsight?
“But we must reiterate that the decisions we made at the time were based on the facts available, the circumstances in which our state was located, and how we proceeded. Hmm. It’s easy to look back at any time. “
Medical officer Dr. Jennifer Russell warned that the number of cases would increase before the reopening on July 30, and said that the increase was expected at the end of the summer, Mr. Higgs said.
Chalifoux did not say on Friday whether the current number exceeds the expected increase.
“It’s growth, it’s happening fast, it’s overwhelming what’s happening now,” he said.
Dow said New Brunswick has one of the most aggressive approaches to COVID anywhere in the world with the goal of completely eliminating the virus.
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, he said, these measures have succeeded in stopping seven different outbreaks.
“This, did we undertake this? I would say. I think most New Brunswickers agree with it. Yes, we did …. Now we are trying to do it. That’s what we’re pivoting to. We’re going to put this under control. “
Chalifoux said 35-40 new hospitalizations are expected in the next two weeks, but Dow has since led to “flattening this curve” with ongoing measures and new hospitalizations announced on Friday. He said it should be.
He also stated that vaccination alone could not keep the case covered and that some public health restrictions had to be maintained.
“Our public health measures are incredibly effective and should continue to rely on them as an important layer to apply with vaccination,” he said.
As vaccination rates rise, the state “may lose that layer, but I think the big lesson here is that we need to continue to have a lot of confidence and use in public health interventions.”
Following the briefing, Green Party leader David Kuhn tweeted, “Thanks to Dr. Dow in good faith.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/new-brunswick/covid-19-new-brunswick-1.6188563
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]