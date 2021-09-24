Health
Politics, bad science pollutes decisions about COVID-19
Therefore, I was very prejudiced and watched with fear as the Commission refused to approve boosters for front-line workers, including healthcare workers. This happened even after CDC director Rochelle Walensky, MD, advised the Commission not to be influenced by non-scientific influences. The Commission did not appear to have paid attention to this advice. Instead, it seemed to be a prey to political issues, and what I felt was substandard research to strengthen that position.
There was public comment time at the beginning of the meeting, and I made three minutes of comments, emphasizing the importance of having to act now and that the United States cannot afford to wait for randomization. Clinical trials.. Non-behavior is also action. I emphasized the importance of long-term COVID-19 and pointed out that even people with mild or moderate infections are at risk. I advocated an extension of the Food and Drug Administration’s recommendations for boosters for people at high risk of occupational SARS-CoV-2 exposure. And finally, exposure is like being pregnant, so the degree of exposure should not be considered. You are either exposed or unexposed.
The main political issue that many members seem depressed is that it’s okay if you’re not hospitalized, and prevention of COVID-19, which doesn’t require hospitalization, is not a priority. Many call this a “mild” or “moderate” illness. Through the FDA and CDC approval process, I’ve heard that the goal they were trying to achieve was to keep patients away from hospitals and ICUs. I don’t know who set this goal. Certainly not a white house. Their goal seems to be to keep the supply chain open by protecting frontline workers, while preventing morbidity and mortality. Already in Kentucky, there are signs of collapse as schools struggle to get food. Student meal..
The problem with this is that hospitalizations and severe infections are often based on the patient’s lung symptoms, and SARS-CoV-2, unlike influenza, affects almost every organ in the body. Patients may not have primary lung symptoms, and some patients may have predominantly gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, or central nervous system symptoms. Cardiovascular involvement is common and Mild symptoms.. Myocarditis is often asymptomatic. Therefore, the virus damages many organs in the body, resulting in long COVID-19 that afflicts 10% to 30% of patients with mild to moderate symptoms.
In other words, COVID-19 often causes the most serious infections an individual experiences in their lifetime, even when not in the hospital, with persistent fatigue, weakness, brain fog, and cardiovascular disorders. It can cause symptoms. I can’t believe how the loss of smell is shrugged as a minor symptom. As a retired otolaryngologist, if I had surgery and lost my sense of smell, I could have been sued for hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Another political issue is that healthcare professionals are provided with adequate protection and that there is no high occupational risk associated with obtaining SARS-CoV-2. This claim was heard at the committee. In addition, it was stated that there was research supporting this position.
However, the main research I found was published by Jacobs et al.of JAMA network Open This makes healthcare workers seropositive General community.. (4) As the commentator pointed out, Lisa Broso, ScD, one of the most important issues in this study, “These findings show that current infection prevention practices in a variety of medical environments prevent patient-to-HCP transmission of SARS-CoV-2. It provides a sense of security that it is effective. ” Not supported in data. In addition, Brosseau said, “Investigators find that the overall incidence of infection in health care workers is 440 / 10,000 (4.4%), six times the average infection rate of the community of 72.4 / 10,000 (0.7%). I haven’t. ” “Recent studies have shown that SARS-CoV-2 is transmitted between asymptomatic patients and health care workers despite the use of medical masks. Eye protection.. It’s time to stop pointing to community communication and recognize and address the importance of work-related exposure. Finally, this study used serology rather than PCR testing for actual infections. Healthcare workers volunteered for a serology test. The control group feels that better explanation is needed to rule out the bias that may have existed due to the differences between these two groups.
With the high viral load exposed to health care workers and the many reports I have heard about breakthrough infections in these workers, they must definitely be prioritized for boosters. Healthcare workers are expected to be one of the first to be vaccinated and therefore one of the first to have diminished vaccination immunity.
As Helen Keipp Talbot of Vanderbilt University, MD said, even if the exposure to the community is true, “… immunizing health care workers exposed in the community is already at the staff level. Helps to maintain. Overwhelming hospital.. “
This is an argument that I sincerely support. Because I don’t want my treatment to be interrupted again for healthcare professionals suffering from COVID-19.
Warrensky acts swiftly and in the evening Reversal Committee decision. The following additions have been made to the CDC Recommendations for Booster Target Individuals: Inoculate 19 vaccines at least 6 months after the Pfizer-BioNTech Primary Series, based on individual benefits and risks. “
This was a very wise decision, and I think it showed the ability to separate positive action and political rhetoric from science. The APIC feels that it needs to shift its thinking paradigm. These are not normal times. Often, you need a quick decision that needs to be made based on experience and evidence dominance. As John F. Kennedy said, “There are risks and costs to action, but they are far less than the long-term risk of comfortable omission.”
