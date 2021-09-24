Health
Alzheimer’s disease has returned to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for a face-to-face event on October 3rd.
Cleveland, Ohio-A walk to end Alzheimer’s disease will return to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, 3900 Wildlife Way, on Sunday, October 3.
More than 1000 residents of northeastern Ohio are expected to participate. The promised garden ceremony takes place at 8:45 am and pedestrians stride at 9 am.
To keep the COVID-19 pandemic socially distant, last year’s walk did not employ one central location, but instead allowed participants to fan out parks, neighborhoods and streets throughout the region. bottom.
The zoo is so popular with attendees that the 2021 event should bring some more smiles and a sense of unity.
“This is the most popular place for our walks,” said Tyler Adams, director of walks to end Alzheimer’s disease. “People can come for a walk during the day to fight Alzheimer’s disease and dementia and hang out with family and friends.”
Those who take a walk will get a free zoo wristband for the day. The bonuses are most fully enjoyable, but pedestrians do not lose sight of their main purpose of defeating deadly and progressive illnesses and creating the first survivors of the illness.
Across the five county regions served by the Cleveland branch of the Alzheimer’s Association, 50,000 people suffer from the disease and require the efforts of 160,000 caregivers. The numbers are daunting, but they only suggest what will happen next.
“Especially with the (baby) Boomer generation and our aging population, the urgency is increasing year by year,” Adams said.
According to a report of facts and figures from the Alzheimer’s Association 2020, 220,000 Ohio residents over the age of 65 suffered from Alzheimer’s disease in 2020. By 2025, that number is projected to reach 250,000.
Baby boomers (generally born between 1946 and 1964, the largest adult generation in the United States until recently) have already begun to inflate the proportion of people aged 65 and over in Buckeye and across the country. Further increase in Alzheimer’s disease and related diseases.
This walk plays an important role in raising funds for research on Alzheimer’s disease and helping to provide free care and support services to local families affected by the disease. This year’s goal is $ 440,000.
“The walk to end Alzheimer’s disease is the biggest fundraising activity of the Alzheimer’s Disease Association. It’s exciting that we can all get together again this year,” said Lindsey Walker, secretary general of the Cleveland Regional Chapter. I have.
“Together” still needs precautions during a stubbornly persistent coronavirus pandemic. Participants walk in a physically separated layout, access numerous hand sanitizer stations, and enjoy contactless registration.
According to the CDC guidelines, people in crowded areas are required to wear masks or be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Participants who want to avoid the crowd altogether are much less likely to experience lions, giraffes and elephants, but can still walk in their neighborhood. In addition, they always miss exciting promised garden rituals.
At the ceremony, participants will show off flowers of various colors. Each color represents the link between the support and suffering that the illness creates. Purple flowers are for those who have lost someone due to illness. The blue flowers are for those who are suffering. Yellow is for caregivers. Orange is for those who want to see a world free of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.
Participants can continue to register for walking at the following locations: alz.org/walk..
