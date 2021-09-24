Sangamon County deaths increased to 22 in September

Sangamon County reported three more COVID-19 deaths on Friday. After a positive COVID-19 test earlier this month, all three were unvaccinated and died Thursday.

Recent deaths include women in their 50s who tested positive on September 1, men in their 70s who tested positive on September 16, and men in their 80s who tested positive on September 20. Will be.

With three more deaths, the county has reported 22 COVID-19 deaths so far this month. This is more than double the number reported last month.

November (35), December (60), and January (43) are the only months in which the county reported more COVID-19 deaths than in September of this year.

All Illinois people over the age of 16 were vaccinated in mid-April, and the 22 deaths reported earlier this month exceed the total reported deaths in the last five months (19). ).

After January Sangamon County Public Health Service We have confirmed the deaths of 106 COVID-19. Of them, 99 (93%) were either unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

The county reported 55 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 24,718 since the start of the pandemic. The number of COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Sangamon County increased to 270, as 41 remained hospitalized as three more died.

According to Friday’s report from Illinois Public Health Service, 55.13% of the county’s population is now fully vaccinated.

IDPH announced on Friday that it is adopting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are recommended for people over the age of 65, those living in long-term care facilities, and those between the ages of 50 and 64 with underlying illness.

“Vaccines continue to be very effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death as we learn more about COVID-19 and as science evolves, but so do our recommendations,” said IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike. The doctor says. “Scientists and medical professionals continue to monitor vaccines for weakened immunity, how well they are protected from new variants, and across age groups and risk factors. The information reviewed by the FDA shows that there is clear evidence of the benefits of booster immunization at this time. “

Based on the CDC’s recommendations, adults aged 18-49 years with underlying illness, and those at high risk of COVID-19 exposure and infection due to work or setting should also consider booster immunization.

In all cases, those who are eligible for boosters and are considering boosters should be fully vaccinated for at least 6 months before receiving additional shots.

Throughout the state, 54.84% of Illinois (including 63.4% of adults and 61.8% of people over the age of 12) are fully vaccinated, according to the latest IDPH data.

Currently, almost half (49.13%) of Menard County’s population is fully vaccinated.

The county reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 1,608 since last spring. As a result, seven Menard County residents have died and six remain hospitalized.

Last week, IDPH reported 21,787 new cases of COVID-19 and 239 additional deaths in the state.

As of Thursday night, 1,926 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of these, 474 were in the intensive care unit and 252 were on ventilator.

IDPH reported 150,245 COVID-19 tests on Thursday. This set the most record the state has seen in a day since the start of the pandemic.

According to IDPH, Illinois currently has more than 1.6 million COVID-19 outbreaks, resulting in 24,783 deaths.

