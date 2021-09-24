In a delta surge, New Brunswick declares an emergency tonight





Madawaska, Maine-New Brunswick should not have lifted COVID-19 public security measures, one of the state’s top infectious disease experts said at a press conference on Friday. Two months after state officials relaxed Maskmandate and other pandemic safety restrictions in New Brunswick on July 30, the state will reestablish the emergency on Friday at 11:59 pm. In retrospect, removing safety measures was a complete mistake, said Dr. Gordon Dau, an expert on Horizon Health Infectious Diseases. “Evidence of this rapid increase in delta virus in the state [health experts] Everyone will agree that it was not the right decision. But I’ll look back on it, “Dow said. “I made the exact same mistake in many other jurisdictions. Alberta made a mistake … Saskatchewan made a mistake. The United States made a mistake. Britain made a mistake.” In the past few weeks, COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed to record highs in New Brunswick. Despite the immunization rate close to 80%, 573 active cases and 31 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday. The midnight safety protocol enhancements add to existing mask obligations for all indoor spaces and vaccination requirements to access specific businesses and events. This measure imposes a 20-person limit on private indoor gatherings, requiring churches and other places of worship to be vaccinated or operated with a capacity of 50 percent. People gathering companies, such as museums, gyms and live entertainment venues, now need to prove that all employees are currently vaccinated and masked at work. The surge in COVID-19 delta variants also shocked the United States.Main saw the record 224COVID-19 hospitalized Tuesday, and the best ever 88 COVID-19 patients In a life-saving emergency on Wednesday. In Aroostook County, on the New Brunswick border, the number of COVID-19 cases was higher than last month. So far, the US-Canada border remains Open to vaccinated U.S. citizens, However Closed for travelers from Canada After the United States extended the border closure on Monday. U.S. travelers can travel to Canada if they have a negative COVID-19 test and vaccination proof, but New Brunswick will come to Canada earlier this week across the U.S. or state borders. Travelers Register their trip Email us in advance. More articles from BDN

