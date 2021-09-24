North Dakota’s COVID-19 cases hit a high since December, and the state reports two deaths.





State Health officials announced Friday morning that vaccine booster shots would begin rolling out late next week for frontline workers, North Dakota over the age of 65 and other endangered groups. Did. The state is on a tough fall trajectory due to the latest virus epidemic stimulated by the highly contagious delta mutant. In North Dakota, there were about 600 active cases compared to the same period last year, and hospitals are already expanding their capacity with higher than normal non-coronavirus hospitalizations. As of Thursday, there were only 17 beds of intensive care units available throughout the state. State Department of Health Database.. State-wide case rate A new case reported Thursday, September. twenty three: 645

645 Currently infected (number *: 3,604

3,604 Daily positive rate: 6.5%

6.5% Total number of known cases throughout the pandemic: 128,552

128,552 Total recovered through the pandemic: 123,351





* The Ministry of Health often corrects the number of active cases after it is first reported. Burleigh County, including Bismarck, had 755 most known active cases on Friday. Cass County, including Fargo, had 664 active cases, and Stark County, including Dickinson, had 298 active cases. The state’s 14-day moving average positive rate is 6.4% and has been hovering since late August. Hospitalization, death The Department of Health reported two new deaths on Friday and 12 deaths during the week. People under the age of 30 account for more than 40% of active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota. As of Thursday, children under the age of 12 who were not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine accounted for 710 active cases in the state. vaccination First dose given *: 363,399 (54.8% of the population over 12 years old)

Complete vaccination rate *: 336,167 (50.7% of the population over 12 years old) * These numbers are State Vaccine Dashboard,However Centers for Disease Control and PreventionIncluding vaccinations carried out on the federal site, has reported slightly higher vaccination rates. According to the CDC, North Dakota ranks in the bottom 10 states for qualified resident immunization rates, but as delta variants pass through the state, younger residents are beginning to accept immunization at a higher rate. increase. The Ministry of Health encourages individuals to obtain information about vaccines. www.health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator.. As a public service, we have published this article to everyone, regardless of their subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, consider helping local journalism by clicking the subscribe button in the upper right corner of the home page. Readers can contact reporter Adam Willis, a corps member of Report for America, at awillis @ forumcomm.com.

