Outbreak of COVID at a facility in southwestern Virginia following a surge in cases | WJHL
Public Health Authorities: Vaccinations, Antibody Treatments in Homes for the Elderly “Saving Grace”
Bristol, Virginia (WJHL) – The steady rise in COVID case rates in southwestern Virginia is causing unwanted side effects. Outbreaks are increasing in long-term facilities and schools.
The latest weekly update from the Virginia Department of Health showed 4 to 10 current outbreaks just a week ago. Last week’s four cases totaled 62 cases.
They are all still active and new facilities, many of which suffered fatal outbreaks last fall and winter, with a total of 138 current cases.
Brainne Forbes Hubbard, Health Manager, Mount Rogers Health District, said this trend reflects what authorities saw during the fall and winter surges and is not surprising.
“When there are many disease transmissions in the community, it goes into some of these collective settings, which leads to outbreaks,” she said.
“Community Penetration” (new weekly cases per 100,000 people) in southwestern Virginia soared a few weeks ago, rising 40% from September 8 to September 15 to reach 631. ..
Since then, it has fallen slightly to 574, more than double the state’s 266, Exceeded rates in northeastern Tennessee, Has recently fallen to 523.
Nursing homes and assisted living facilities have a significant number of unvaccinated staff, despite the very high vaccination coverage of residents, according to Forbes Hubbard. Schools have low immunization rates among qualified people and also have children up to about 6th grade who are not yet qualified.
All but two of the 10 current outbreaks in southwestern Virginia occur in long-term care facilities, one at Wise Elementary School and the other at Norton’s Mountainview Regional Hospital.
Long-term care occurred in the area last fall and winter, killing more than 100 people. When Forbes Hubbard met with epidemiologists this week, the topic was “How disappointing it is to see these outbreaks again in nursing homes and care facilities and care facilities as we worked hard to put them down. “was. Control. “
For example, Smith County Valley Healthcare has reported nine cases so far with no deaths. More than 100 people were affected and more than 20 people were killed in the outbreak last winter.
“The good thing so far is to hit a tree and cross your fingers. Many of these people are vaccinated and treated with monoclonal antibodies, resulting in hospitalization and death. It’s getting less, “says Forbes Hubbard. Long-term care case.
“That is, these two things are the blessings of our salvation here and our lives. We are very pleased to have these options available.”
All six new outbreaks were reported in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities.
They include:
- Abingdon Health and Rehabilitation in Washington County (5 cases) and English Meadows Senior Living (less than 5 cases).
- Lee Health and Rehabilitation in Lee County (24 cases and 1 to 4 deaths).
- Nova Health and Rehabilitation in Scott County (12 cases, 1 to 4 deaths).
- Valley Healthcare in Smith County (9 cases).
- Hana Mizuki Crossing Senior Living and Memory Care in Tazewell County (20 cases, 1 to 4 deaths).
Virginia does not specify a number of cases or deaths for less than five people.
Ongoing outbreaks include Norton Mountainview Regional Hospital (16 cases, 1 to 4 deaths), Wise Elementary School in Wise County (8 cases), and Kissito Healthcare Assisted Living in Russell County (18 cases, 1 to 4 deaths). Death), and occurs in National Healthcare. (25 cases), Bristol nursing home.
Forbes Hubbard said district modeling suggests that case rates may have peaked, but reports of hospitalizations and deaths have been delayed.
“I’m expecting this to be a little bumpy vehicle for a while, but it’s nice to see some of those numbers diminish, and we’ve reached the plateau, I hope our number of cases will decrease soon, “she said.
The area always seems to run behind northeastern Tennessee.
“We keep looking at it at COVID and it’s usually a bit late. It usually peaks there first and then comes our way,” Forbes Hubbard said. “It’s not surprising that they went down a bit and we went up, because it’s a pattern that usually seems to follow.”
Forbes Hubbard urged people to be vaccinated and not to treat the news lightly for those who tested positive at home.
“(Some people) haven’t reported it, and they continue their daily lives, so we’re trying to send a message that people shouldn’t do it. It’s a lot of communities. It really contributes to the spread of the community. People are positive and never stay home to be isolated.
“If you are being tested at home and are positive, we recommend calling your local health department for further guidance.”
